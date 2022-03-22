Bware Labs Announces GA Release of ‘BLAST’ API Platform for Efficient & Reliable Blockchain Access

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Bware Labs , a startup creating a decentralized platform that connects blockchain data consumers to nodes supplied by independent operators, announced the general availability of its API infrastructure platform today.

The GA release of BLAST (Bware Labs API Service Terminal) delivers a refined UX and new Projects capability that enables the separation of user environments, plus usage visualizations and an integrated Playground space for users to test generated endpoints before deploying them inside applications. With this new platform, Bware Labs further improves on the commitment to be the most reliable and best performing API provider, all while offering support for an ever-increasing number of blockchains.

BLAST is a multichain subscription-based API platform that delivers robust and high-geared blockchain access for developers and businesses by efficiently routing requests to integrated networks. The new Projects capability enables users to separate multiple environments while supporting the development of programming libraries. Customers will be able to generate an individual API endpoint for each supported blockchain network within a single Project space. The total number of Projects a customer can create varies according to their subscription plan.

The release also brings new usage analytics displayed in the form of charts and visualizations, enabling users to monitor, plan and adapt their infrastructure according to their application requirements. The charts are available on various aggregation stages, from on a per-endpoint visualization, all the way up to global statistics. There's also a new testbed feature, called Playground, where users can test generated API endpoints by adapting method parameters and verifying the response before launching their applications into production.

Customers will be able to choose from three different subscription tiers, including a Free tier with up to 12 million requests per month, limited at 25 RPS, with support for up to 10 websocket connections per endpoint. The Developer tier provides up to 18 million requests per month, limited to 50 RPS with support for 20 websocket connections per endpoint, while the Startup tier supports up to 45 million requests per month, limited at 100 RPS, with 100 websocket connections per endpoint.

Each of the subscription plans are available for any length of time, with the option to extend or switch to another tier whenever customers wish to do so.

Enterprise-level users can contact a Bware Labs representative to design a personalized Custom Plan that's tailored to their specific infrastructure access requirements.

All subscription fees are billed in stablecoins to streamline integration with the crypto ecosystem and maintain predictable value for infrastructure costs. Customers are required to use a Metamask wallet to authenticate and add funds to their accounts.

The project's next aim is to decentralize a common pain point within the crypto ecosystem, where most infrastructure relies on centralized node operators to interact with the blockchain. This first GA release, enables user subscriptions and payments which is a first step towards enabling the incentivized decentralization of the infrastructure, which is planned for the next release, while maintaining a very exigent standard of quality, performance and reliability.

After the launch of BLAST in general availability, Bware Labs will focus on onboarding node owners in an incentivized testnet. During this phase, the protocol for monitoring and enforcing the standards for performance and reliability of the decentralized API infrastructure will be thoroughly validated. Node providers will be incentivized through a share of the platform's revenues and the option to stake BWR tokens for additional rewards, while users will benefit from a high quality service.

About Bware Labs

Bware Labs has developed a state-of-the-art API platform serving both API users and node-owners: Users can generate endpoints on multiple blockchains including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, Moonbeam, Moonriver, Shiden, Fantom, Astar, Elrond and Polkadot, to use for all API calls. Node providers are rewarded for exposing their node APIs, on the condition that they meet performance, reliability and data integrity standards, aimed at ensuring the quality of service.

Anca Chirila

COO Bware Labs

anca@bwarelabs.com

