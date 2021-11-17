BW Offshore: Invitation to Q3 2021 Presentation 23 November

Invitation to Q3 2021 Presentation 23 November

BW Offshore will release its Q3 2021 result on Tuesday 23 November at 07:30 CET.

The company will host a presentation of the financial results 09:00 (CET) the same day at Hotel Continental in Oslo, Norway. The presentation will be given by CEO Marco Beenen and CFO Ståle Andreassen.

You can also follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on:

https://www.bwoffshore.com/ir/bwo-q3-2021

Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you may experience a delay compared to the live presentation. The web page works best in an updated browser.

For further information, please contact:

IR@bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 14 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







