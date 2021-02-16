BW Offshore invests in Ideol creating floating offshore wind champion

BW Offshore
·10 min read

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

BW Offshore invests in Ideol creating floating offshore wind champion

Transaction highlights:

  • BW Offshore to invest EUR 60 million in Ideol S.A., creating BW Ideol, a global integrated floating offshore wind company with proven technology and market-leading capabilities

  • BW Offshore expects to own ~50% of BW Ideol post a contemplated capital raise and listing as a separate company on Euronext Growth

  • Targeting completion of the private placement and listing by end-March with BW Offshore as an anchor investor and industrial partner

  • BW Offshore’s experience in developing and operating offshore production systems and capital markets access is highly complementary to Ideol’s floating offshore wind IP and expertise

  • Creating a strong platform for a floating offshore wind business with accelerated growth potential as a technology and EPC provider, and developer and operator of wind power projects


A floating offshore wind champion targeting large-scale projects
BW Offshore (the “Company”) today signed a share purchase agreement to become a strategic owner of Ideol S.A., a global pure player in floating offshore wind technology, creating a renewable energy company with market-leading capabilities based on in-house developed and proven technology, supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from development and operation of offshore energy production systems.

“We see solid opportunities for developing offshore power production solutions to drive energy transition at global scale. We are combining our four decades of offshore development, financing and operational experience with Ideol’s proven floating offshore wind technology and expertise. Together we are creating a champion in this emerging market with significant long-term growth and value creation potential,” said Marco Beenen, the CEO of BW Offshore.

Ideol is a leading provider of floating foundations for offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from engineering and supporting floating offshore wind projects from conception to installation. The company has over 60 employees, of which 90% are engineers covering the disciplines required for floating offshore wind technology and project development. The company has installed two full-scale demonstration wind turbines based on its patented floater design and is currently building up a sizeable pipeline of projects as co-developer in Japan, Europe and the US. Ideol is a privately held company, based in La Ciotat, France.

“Our established position in floater design and engineering, coupled with BW Offshore’s track-record of project development and deep-water expertise, provides a strong platform for accelerated growth as a leader in floating offshore wind technology and growing developer of offshore renewable energy projects,” said Paul Dupin de la Guérivière, the CEO of Ideol.

Ideol S.A. will become a wholly owned subsidiary of a new entity named BW Ideol, as a globally leading fully integrated developer of large-scale floating offshore wind projects. BW Ideol will have clear strategic targets; growth as a technology and EPC services provider, expanding and maturing a significant portfolio of development projects and becoming a long-term asset owner and operator.

Transaction details and contemplated listing
BW Offshore to invest EUR 60 million to attain a strategic stake in BW Ideol. Today, the Company signed a share purchase agreement to acquire shares outstanding in Ideol S.A. via the separate entity BW Ideol AS ("BW Ideol"). Ideol founders and employees, will remain shareholders and transfer their holdings to BW Ideol, and continue to lead the company backed by BW Offshore as a long-term industrial partner.

BW Ideol is planning to seek admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo by the end of March 2021. Carnegie A/S and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge have been appointed sole advisers for the admission process and a planned private placement of new shares to fund development of the project pipeline. BW Offshore will participate in the planned private placement as an anchor investor.

BW Offshore expects to hold approximately 50% of the shares outstanding in BW Ideol post the contemplated capital raise and listing. The share acquisition and participation in the capital raise will be funded from BW Offshore’s existing liquidity reserves. Ideol management and employees are expected to own about 20% of the shares post listing.

The transaction and listing are expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. In the event of a delay to the planned capital raise and admission to trading, BW Offshore will provide a convertible shareholder loan of up to EUR 10 million to finance BW Ideol’s current development plans and working capital requirements through 2021.

Transaction webcast

BW Offshore and Ideol, represented by CEOs Marco Beenen and Paul de la Guérivière, will present the transaction and the future strategy of BW Ideol and its floating offshore wind business in a webcast at 10:00 CET today, 17 February 2021.

Click here to access the webcast or dial in at +47 21 40 42 22, phone Conference ID: 974 462 988#. Webcast details can also be found at www.bwoffshore.com.

For further information, please contact:

BW Offshore
Marco Beenen, CEO, +47 90 40 64 71
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40
IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

Ideol S.A.
Paul de la Guérivière, CEO, +33 (0)6 28 07 16 57
Nicolas de Kerangal, Chief Finance & Partnerships Officer, +33 (0)7 76 87 70 08


###


About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore is a leading provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. The company also participates in developing proven offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs. BW Offshore is represented in all major oil and gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs. The company has more than four decades of production track record, having executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects. BW Offshore is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

About Ideol S.A:
Ideol is a global leader and pure player in floating foundations for offshore wind and has been engineering and accompanying floating offshore wind projects from conception to installation since 2010. Recipient of numerous innovation and entrepreneurship awards and recognized as one of the most promising cleantech companies, Ideol’s fully integrated team of over 60 experts and engineers has patented numerous innovations of which its globally acclaimed Damping Pool®. A prestigious panel of international private and public investors have been supporting the company’s growth since its creation.

Important notice:
This announcement is not and does not form a part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful or would require registration or other measures.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in accordance with applicable U.S. state securities laws. Neither BW Offshore nor BW Ideol intends to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. Any sale in the United States of the securities mentioned in this announcement will be made to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in and pursuant to Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act or, with respect to any existing director or executive officer of the Company only, "accredited investors" as defined in Regulation D under the U.S. Securities Act.

In any EEA Member State, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the EU Prospectus Regulation, i.e., only to investors who can receive the offer without an approved prospectus in such EEA Member State. The expression "EU Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State).

This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons in the United Kingdom that are Qualified Investors and that are (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom this announcement may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This communication must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so.

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "aims", "expect", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Actual events may differ significantly from any anticipated development due to a number of factors, including without limitation, changes in public sector investment levels, changes in the general economic, political and market conditions in the markets in which BW Offshore and BW Ideol operate, their ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, changes in their ability to engage in commercially acceptable acquisitions and strategic investments, and changes in laws and regulation and the potential impact of legal proceedings and actions. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. BW Offshore expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this announcement.

The BW Ideol's contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo may be influenced by a range of circumstances, such as market conditions, and there is no guarantee that the private placement will proceed and that the admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo will occur. This announcement is for information purposes only. It does not purport to be complete, and it is not to be relied upon in substitution for the exercise of independent judgment. It is not intended as investment advice and under no circumstances is it to be used or considered as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities of BW Ideol. BW Offshore expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. The distribution of this announcement and other information may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Latest Stories

  • Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, tennis pro Eugenie Bouchard go public with romance

    Rudolph and Bouchard announced their love on a Valentine's Day getaway in Cabo San Lucas.

  • NBA postpones Pistons at Mavericks due to severe weather, power outages in Dallas

    Severe winter weather in Texas has resulted in the NBA's first weather postponement of the season.

  • Atlanta mayor: Fans not welcome to travel to NBA All-Star Game amid pandemic

    The All-Star Game is the NBA's biggest annual party. Atlanta's mayor is not interested in playing host.

  • DeAndre Hopkins makes hard pitch for former Texans teammate J.J. Watt to join him in Arizona

    It appears to be open season on recruiting J.J. Watt.

  • Report: Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell to have knee surgery, miss at least 4 weeks

    Russell has been in and out of Minnesota's lineup with knee pain.

  • Champions League return might give us something we haven’t seen in years

    The common theme of the last decade has been that, when the wealthiest got it right, they had the resources to go the distance in everything. That might change in 2021

  • Australian Olympic swimmer Scott Miller arrested again in drug syndicate bust

    Scott Miller won two medals at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

  • Canada opposition party says Olympics shouldn't be in China

    Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to press the IOC to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing because China is committing a genocide against more than 1 million Uighurs.

  • World Series odds: Bettors are going crazy for the New York Mets to win it all

    The Mets acquired Francisco Lindor, and bettors are happily backing them.

  • Draymond Green calls 'bulls***,' rips NBA's double standard in player trades

    Draymond Green didn't hold back in a three-minute long critique of the NBA.

  • Bruce Arians: Tom Brady left Patriots for Buccaneers to 'try a different way' to win

    Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady came to Tampa to show he could win in "a different way" than he did in New England.

  • Winter wonderland awaits start of Toronto FC training camp Wednesday

    Toronto FC opens training camp Wednesday in a winter wonderland, with a new coach in Chris Armas and the hope that the search for a third designated player is close to completion. Other questions remain as TFC kicks off the post-Greg Vanney era. Where Toronto will play its home games is chief among them, after the club finished out the 2020 season in East Hartford, Conn. TFC ended up playing just four games at BMO Field last season due to the pandemic. Florida seems a likely option given the current border restrictions. Team president Bill Manning has mentioned Tampa and the team is no stranger to Orlando, having held pre-season there in the past. "We're looking at a number of different sites that make sense," GM Ali Curtis said Tuesday. "Hopefully warmer weather." Toronto has been given permission to open camp early to prepare for the Canadian Championship final against Forge FC, which will determine who will face Mexico's Club Leon in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League round of 16, which is scheduled to start April 6-8. February in Toronto is more about snow than soccer, however, and Torontonians, including Curtis, found themselves shovelling driveways and shivering Tuesday in the wake of a winter storm. Still, Toronto players are supposed to train Wednesday, with most having already observed the necessary quarantine and testing. "We expect most of the players to be in (Wednesday)," said Curtis. "It's been a challenge, I'll say that," he added. The club has had to ensure players got here and then keep track of the hoops they have to jump through before they can start training. Changes to the start of the season — now set for April 17 — only complicated matters. Most other MLS clubs will report March 1 for a seven-day quarantine period, with team training set to start March 8. Atlanta United, Columbus Crew SC, the Philadelphia Union, and Portland Timbers, who have already qualified for the Champions League, can report Feb. 24. Toronto can work out under a bubble at its north Toronto training centre and may spend more time at BMO Field, where the playing surface has underground heating (unlike the training facility). "With the right temperatures and things like that, we'll be able to train outside at BMO Field. But then if we need to be inside because of too much snow or because of really cold temperatures, we'll train in the bubble," said Curtis. That includes designated players Alejandro Pozuelo and Jozy Altidore, who are both expected to be in camp Wednesday. As for a third DP to fill the void left by Pablo Piatti, Toronto has been linked to Colombian international forward Rafael Santos Borre. Currently with Argentina's River Plate, the 25-year-old has also spent time with Colombia's Deportivo Cali and Spain's Atletico Madrid and Villarreal. MLS's amended primary transfer window opens March 10 and runs through June 1. "We're hopeful that we can get a DP signing done within that window, so we do have some time," said Curtis, who declined to name names. "Ideally you'd love someone to be signed and ready to go tomorrow but that's not going to happen. "The goal is to get a designated player in before the window closes. I'm confident that that will happen, but we've got to sort through all the details." The difficulty in travelling these days has not made it any easier. Curtis and Manning both racked up the frequent flyer miles in prying Pozuelo away from Belgium's Genk in March 2019. Asked what it's like chasing a target during the pandemic, Curtis laughed and replied: "It's terrible." "In some ways its even more stressful," he added. "Sometimes you're like 'I've just got to get on a plane and go knock on the door until they let you in and get it done.' Here it's more phone calls, more Zooms. You feel like you have less control over a deal." There will be familiar faces with defenders Justin Morrow and Eriq Zavaleta, whose contracts expired at the end of last season, expected to be back. Against the odds, Toronto managed to finished the pandemic-interrupted 2020 season second overall at 13-5-5 only to disappointingly fall 1-0 to expansion Nashville SC at the first playoff hurdle Nov. 24. Curtis expects the club to spend "the majority" of training camp in Toronto. But he says things could change after the Canadian Championship final. "After that, our games will be either abroad, whether that's the U.S. or in some other countries," said Curtis. Toronto has spent part of its training camp in Mexico in the past to prepare for the Champions League, CONCACAF's flagship club competition. Curtis said he is awaiting an update from his medical staff on the status of forward Ayo Akinola, who missed a Canada camp during the off-season due to injury. Akinola is already in Toronto, however. Wednesday's forecast calls for a high of minus-3 C, with wind chill feeling like minus-22 in the morning and minus-5 in the afternoon. More snow is expected Thursday. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Keyontae Johnson says cardiologist sitting courtside may have saved his life after collapse

    The Florida standout's scary collapse could have been a lot scarier.

  • De Bruyne set for return for Man City, Gundogan misses out

    MANCHESTER, England — Kevin De Bruyne could be in line for a return to Manchester City’s team for the Premier League match at Everton on Wednesday after nearly a month out with a hamstring injury. The Belgium midfielder has returned to full training and is feeling “much, much better,” City manager Pep Guardiola said Tuesday, adding that De Bruyne will be part of the squad making the short journey to Goodison Park. De Bruyne, English soccer's reigning player of the year, has missed seven matches in all competitions — five coming in the league — since hobbling off in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Jan. 20. While one key midfielder might be back, another looks to be out after Guardiola said the match against Everton would come too soon for Ilkay Gundogan. Gundogan, who is in the most prolific form of his career with 11 goals in his last 12 league games, hurt his right groin near the end of the 3-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday. “He feels really good but he won’t travel as we don’t want to take a risk,” Guardiola said. "Maybe if it was a final or something special and we needed him, we would take a risk but in the moment we don’t want to lose him. “We have many games ahead, that’s why it’s not a big issue but we have to be careful.” City heads to Everton with a seven-point lead over second-place Manchester United and third-place Leicester after winning its last 11 games in the league. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Will Gus Malzahn be successful at UCF? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss UCF’s hiring of Gus Malzahn and if they believe the marriage will be a successful one.

  • Liverpool pounces on errors to earn 2-0 win v Leipzig in CL

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Liverpool’s players will take any help they can get as the stuttering English champions look to snap out of an alarming slump in form. With two defensive blunders, Leipzig obliged in the Champions League on Tuesday. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane pounced on errors to score Liverpool’s goals in a 2-0 win over the German team in the first leg of their last-16 match, giving the Reds some respite from their imploding Premier League title defence. The Champions League is the only trophy Liverpool can win this season now the team has dropped out of the top four in the Premier League unexpectedly early, and Jurgen Klopp’s side is already in sight of the quarterfinals. “A lot of people were waiting for us to slip again,” Klopp said. “And tonight the boys didn’t, and I’m really happy for them.” Salah latched on to a misplaced pass from Marcel Sabitzer back to defender Lukas Klostermann in the 53rd minute, before racing into the area and slotting his finish past former Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi. Only five minutes later, a long ball forward was misjudged by Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele, allowing Mane to run clean through and dispatch a similarly sharp effort beyond Gulacsi. The first leg of the teams’ last-16 match was played at the Puskás Aréna in Hungary because of German restrictions on arrivals from Britain amid the pandemic. Aside from its two-goal advantage, Liverpool will have the added benefit of playing the second leg on March 10 at its home stadium, Anfield, albeit without fans allowed. Klopp struck a defiant mood ahead of the match, insisting he would not be quitting or taking a break despite looking worn down by his team’s dreadful run of results of late. The Reds, who have won just two of their last 10 Premier League games, are now in sixth place and battling just to qualify for next season’s Champions League. This win, against a team in second place in the Bundesliga and which reached the Champions League semifinals last season, will be a morale-booster, then. Klopp wasn't getting too carried away, though. “We cannot build mentality giants in one game,” he said, “but tonight we were good.” The victory did come with a welcome clean sheet, however, which is a rarity these days for Liverpool’s injury-hit defence that was again being propped up by new signing Ozan Kabak and midfielder Jordan Henderson. “We just want to keep fighting, every time we play,” said Henderson, Liverpool's captain. “There's been a lot of difficult situations throughout the season but we've just got to keep going. And tonight was a good step in the right direction for us.” Leipzig had its chances, not least when Dani Olmo headed against the base of the post in the fifth minute from Angelino’s left-wing cross. Christopher Nkunku, played through on goal early in the second half, also was denied by the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Alisson. Then, in almost the final action of the game, Hwang Hee-chan was sent in on goal by a pass from U.S. international Tyler Adams, only to clip his shot over the sliding Alisson but beyond the far post. At the other end Liverpool had threatened early through Salah, whose deft chip was batted away by Gulacsi, and Roberto Firmino, who had a headed goal disallowed because the ball had just run out of play before Mane sent in a cross. “It was the game we wanted, it was the game we needed," Klopp said. "Leipzig can be a real monster. The way they overrun teams in the Bundesliga, they’re good at everything. We controlled the game in an exceptional way.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Coyotes 'exploring' legal action after deep dive into club's alleged business practices

    The Arizona Coyotes are exploring legal options after an investigative report shining a negative light on the club's leadership was published.

  • Coaches group wants NCAA to cut down on players faking injuries during games

    The AFCA wants the NCAA to cut down on players going down to stop play during games. But how can the issue effectively be addressed?

  • Guardiola worried virus cases in soccer could soar in March

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is concerned players could become infected with the coronavirus if they fly away to play for their countries in World Cup qualifying in March, potentially damaging his team’s bid for titles this season in the process. “The moment you take planes and go to other places, everything can happen,” Guardiola said Tuesday. City was one of three Premier League teams -- along with Fulham and Aston Villa -- to have games called off across December and January because of COVID-19 outbreaks at their training grounds. Domestic soccer in England briefly looked in danger of having to be cancelled as infection rates at clubs soared around the festive period, but they have returned to manageable levels in recent weeks with the country back under lockdown since last month. Guardiola fears that could change once players head off for international duty, with 135 national teams set to play World Cup qualifying games in March and 48 more playing African Cup of Nations qualifiers. The scheduled games involve more than 3,000 players — many with clubs in Europe — set to fly around the world to join national teams. “I think the Premier League should be concerned about this, all the leagues (should be) concerned,” Guardiola said. “I know the national federations need to play — for the (World Cup) qualification, for the friendly games for their preparation for the European Championship in the summer time, this is normal. “But the reason why there were a lot of cases in the Premier League and now there are no cases is because people don’t move. Home and training centre, game, home. No more than this. All the restaurants are closed, just go to buy essential food. Here we are in the bubble every two days we are tested.” FIFA this month extended an easing of its rules that frees clubs during the pandemic from obligations to release all players to national teams. Players who face mandatory quarantine of at least five days on any part of their intended journey, or government-imposed border restrictions that do not exempt professional sports, can be excused call-ups by their national team. Ideally, according to Guardiola, there would be no international matches until the summer. “I’d say, from my humble opinion, we should be careful until summertime,” he said, “when the season has finished, so we can control this better.” City leads the Premier League by seven points heading into a match at Everton on Wednesday, and resumes Champions League play next week with the first leg of a last-16 match with Borussia Monchenladbach. That game is being held in Budapest because of German restrictions on arrivals from Britain amid the pandemic. City would be travelling to Hungary as a team under virus protocols, as opposed to individual players flying out for international duty. “I am really impressed it’s getting much better,” Guardiola said, “but it’s there. When we relax a little bit, it will come back again. But that is why until summer or spring we have to be careful.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • Fox's Joe Buck admits to drinking tequila with Troy Aikman in broadcast booth

    Buck say he's also been known to enjoy a beer during baseball games.