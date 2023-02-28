BW Offshore

Dividend information

Reference is made to the Q4 2022 Presentation released 28 February 2023.

BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend and dividend in-kind for Q4 2022.

Cash dividend:

Cash dividend amount: USD 0.035 per share

Declared currency: USD

Dividend in-kind:

Type of dividend: Shares in BW Energy Limited (“Dividend Shares”), which will be delivered to the VPS account on which the respective eligible BW Offshore shareholders hold their shares in BW Offshore.

Total value of Dividend Shares: Approximately USD 5,000,000

Price per Dividend Shares: NOK 30.35 (5-days volume weighted average price (VWAP) end of 24 February 2023)

USDNOK: 10.3472 (24 February 2023)

Dividend Shares per BW Offshore share: 0.0094 (rounded downwards to the nearest whole number of Dividend Shares)

Maximum number of Dividend Shares to be distributed: 1,704,909

Timeline:

Date of approval: 27 February 2023

Last day inclusive: 1 March 2023

Ex-date: 2 March 2023

Record date: 3 March 2023

Dividend payment date and delivery of Dividend Shares to shareholders: On or about 10 March 2023





About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 10 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

