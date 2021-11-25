BW Energy: Mandatory notification of trade

Mandatory notification of trade

Thomas M. Young, Chief Strategy Officer of BW Energy Limited (“BWE”), yesterday purchased 19 000 shares in BWE at an average price of NOK 23.05 per share. Following this transaction, Thomas M. Young holds 37 885 shares in BW Energy Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76

ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing assets to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 242 million barrels at the start of 2021.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment



