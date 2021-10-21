BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results
BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank, today reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income of $1.5 million or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was $6.8 million or $0.96 per diluted share compared to net income of $5.9 million or $0.82 per diluted share in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. Year to date income in the prior year-to-date period includes a $3.3 million gain on bargain purchase from the acquisition of MB Bancorp. The results in the current quarter and year to date periods reflect the operations of the former Delmarva Bancshares and 1880 Bank that were acquired on October 31, 2020.
Non-performing assets at September 30, 2021 totaled $8.1 million consisting of $6.3 million in nonperforming loans and $1.8 million in other real estate owned, compared to $8.4 million at December 31, 2020, consisting of $5.6 million in non-performing loans and $2.8 million in other real estate owned. At September 30 2021, the loan loss allowance was $2.3 million, which represented 0.39% of total loans and 36.0% of non-performing loans compared to $1.8 million at December 31, 2020, which represented 0.30% of total loans and 32.5% of non-performing loans. In addition, at September 30, 2021, the Bank had credit impairment allowances of $5.6 million that is not included in the loan loss allowance. The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the Delmarva Bancshares, MB Bancorp, Kopernik and Vigilant mergers. At September 30, 2021, these acquired loans totaled $318.8 million or 55.1% of the loan portfolio.
At September 30, 2021, BV Financial, Inc. had total assets of $807.4 million, net loans of $571.9 million, deposits of $674.2 million and total stockholders' equity of $80.9 million compared to $815.6 million, $607.1 million, $675.1 million and $74.0 million at December 31, 2020, respectively.
BayVanguard's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.54% at September 30, 2021 compared to 13.05% at December 31, 2020. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.
BV Financial, Inc., in a press release dated August 5, 2021 announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby BayVanguard Bank has agreed to merge with North Arundel Savings Bank. As a merger among mutual institutions, there is no consideration to be paid.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.
BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with ten branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.
BV Financial, Inc.
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
Selected Balance Sheet Data:
Total Assets
$
807,356
$
815,565
Investment securities
47,120
39,929
Loans receivable, net
571,901
607,073
Total Deposits
674,181
675,096
Borrowings
36,775
54,655
Stockholders' Equity
80,949
74,021
Three Months Ended September 30,
Operating results:
2021
2020
Interest Income
$
7,264
$
4,269
Interest Expense
927
610
Net Interest income
6,337
3,659
Provision for Loan Losses
90
60
Net Interest Income after provision
6,247
3,599
Non-Interest Income
511
520
Non-Interest expense
3,901
2,271
Income before taxes
2,857
1,848
Income taxes
652
396
Net Income
$
2,205
$
1,452
Diluted Income per share
$
0.31
$
0.20
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Operating results:
2021
2020
Interest Income
$
21,674
$
11,800
Interest Expense
2,837
1,832
Net Interest income
18,837
9,968
Provision for Loan Losses
270
293
Net Interest Income after provision
18,567
9,675
Non-Interest Income
1,816
961
Gain on Bargain Purchase
-
3,285
Non-Interest expense
10,885
7,064
Income before taxes
9,498
6,857
Income taxes
2,665
982
Net Income
$
6,833
$
5,875
Diluted Income per share
$
0.96
$
0.82
