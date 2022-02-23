BV appeals to prime minister to restore equal rights to all Canadians in pandemic

Eganville – Bonnechere Valley council is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “cease the practices of placing barriers upon certain Canadians and immediately move to end its outdated and ineffective pandemic strategies to implement endemic strategies which will better address the current situation we are now in and restore equal rights to ALL (sic) Canadians.”

All members of council endorsed the letter last Tuesday, with copies sent to the other parties in the House of Commons. Council had discussed sending a letter a few weeks ago and at the time, Councillor Tim Schison, who requested council send the letter, spoke about the Freedom Convoy/Protest and the desire of Canadians to see the goalposts not continually changed in terms of COVD restrictions. He said at the time Canadians were frustrated with the changing regulations. Council then asked staff to write a letter which would be reviewed and endorsed.

Mayor Murphy said there was a lot of community outcry when people heard the township council was writing the Prime Minister and Ontario Premier Doug Ford about the COVID rules and the changing goalposts. She said her phone “blew up” with calls about the issue.

“We are not anti-vaxers or anti-maskers,” she said. “We are saying ‘give us a timeline and stick to the timeline’.”

When the three-page letter was presented to council it gave quite a bit of background on the frustrations and challenges felt by Canadians before introducing the recommendations. It addressed the societal costs and economic costs of dealing with the pandemic, including the impacts on early childhood development, education, domestic violence, food insecurity and mental health.

“We need to shift from a mindset of attempting to eradicate this disease, which is not feasible and will lead to continued devastation of our society, to a new goal. Our new goal: Minimize the impact of COVID-19 using methods that are practical, effective, and compatible with our values and sense of social justice,” the letter read.

The letter, which was signed by Mayor Murphy, had six recommendations. The first was to classify COVID-19 as endemic. The second was to provide practical guidance to allow citizens and institutions to operate safety and effectively. The third was to develop clear control plans for future outbreaks or resurgence “that are risk-based and focused so further universal lockdowns are not necessary.”

The fourth recommendation called to assess community risk in applying infection control in different settings.

“Procedures that are appropriate for a hospital, with high risk of exposure, are not necessary across all of society. Control measures need to be evidence-based and address the level of risk in a particular setting and community,” the letter noted.

The fifth recommendation was to access the appropriateness of recommendations for physical distancing from a risk benefit perspective.

“Where risk of community transmission is very low, the absolute benefits of physical separation are negligible, particularly if good hygiene is practiced and individuals with symptoms stay home,” the letter stated.

The final recommendation was to be clear when medical and non-medical masks are recommended.

“Any requirements for mandatory masks must be based on strong evidence with clear specification of where they are most appropriate (close quarters, congregate living settings, etc.),” the letter stated.

Canada places a high value on human rights and does not condone practices which advocate for “superiority of peoples or individuals” as well, the letter noted.

“The practices the Government of Canada has put into place to restrict or place barriers to access on only a certain group of Canadians are such condemnable policies and practices, and we are therefore moved to condemn them and call for them to be changed,” the letter noted.

“I’m quite conformable putting my signature on this,” Mayor Murphy said.

She did ask for the removal of the word illegal in referring to “illegal practices of placing barriers upon certain Canadians.”

“This is not anti-vax,” she said. “This is not about the convoy. This is not an anti-mask.

“This is once again, ‘give us the rules, stick to the rules and we will follow the rules’,” she said.

This was a plea to find the endemic end to the pandemic, she said.

Councilor Jack Roesner said he felt Ontario Premier Doug Ford should also receive a copy of the letter.

Coun. Schison said it would be better to send a separate letter to the premier. Mayor Murphy pointed out Premier Ford had been announcing changes, especially in the days before the council meeting when restrictions were being lifted earlier than anticipated.

She said the pandemic has been challenging, and she is concerned about the mental health of children sitting watching screens all the time.

“We now have to live with this virus, so we have to find a way to live with it,” she said.

BV should not be considered as anti-vax, she repeated. She said, however, people were double vaxed and now they are hearing about triple vaccinations or quadruple vacations.

“This sort of spiraled out of control,” she said. “It was very hard to defend it sometimes.”

Councilor Merv Buckwald said he would like to see an end procedure for dealing with COVID.

“What happens if another virus comes along?” he asked.

“We can’t always be in a State of Emergency either,” Coun. Schison said.

Although the mayor said she received a lot of negative comments about council’s action, he said it was just the opposite for him.

“I’ve gotten a lot of support in what has happened,” he said. “We are very much meeting a middle ground in what we are doing.”

Councillor Brent Patrick said he would like to see activities resumed in the community.

“We want to have soccer this year,” he said. “We want to have baseball. We have to get our kids healthy, not only physically but mentally.”

“It has been a long two years,” Coun. Schison said.

Coun. Patrick cautioned the negative economic impact of COVD will continue

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader

