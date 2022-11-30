Buzzy K-Beauty Brand tamburins Introduces Perfume Balm

tamburins, the K-beauty brand owned by the eyewear brand Gentle Monster, continues to expand its fragrance range with a new Perfume Balm.

Prior to its latest release, the buzzy label dropped the Perfume Shell X -- a cream version of its recently-launched scents "CHAMO," "BERGA SANDAL" and "LALE." In addition to the three, the brand has added "SUEDE PEAR" to its solid perfume line. Arriving in stick form, the balm formula is packaged in a handy rectangular case, perfect for carrying around and reapplying throughout the day.

"CHAMO" is a herbal scent with notes of honey and bitter clary sage, while "BERGA SANDAL" boasts a fresh and bitter scent with notes of lime cardamom and sandalwood. "LALE" is a refreshing and sweet fragrance with hints of spicy leather and mimosa, and "SUEDE PEAR" features soft pear with suede and bitter galbanum atop an amber musk base.

The Perfume Balm is accompanied by a campaign starring BLACKPINK's Jennie, who has been a longtime friend and ambassador of the label. In celebration of the launch, tamburins has opened a pop-up space located in Gentle Monster's HAUS DOSAN flagship in Seoul.

Take a closer look at the Seoul pop-up and images of the Perfume Balm above. Priced at ₩46,500 KRW (approximately $35 USD), the Perfume Balm is now available on tamburins' website and at offline locations.

