The Buzziest New Relaxation Device Is This Eye Massager With Built-In Speakers

If you’re spending hours on your laptop for work or school, you know the realities of eye strain. You probably also hate waking up with bags under your eyes after a bad night’s sleep. That’s where the Renpho eye massager comes in, gently ‘massaging’ your eyes to provide relief.

One of the buzziest stress relief tools on the internet right now (just check Renpho’s Instagram page for proof) the eye massager is also seeing a major discount right now online. Regularly $125.99+, a surprise Amazon sale brings the price down to just $74.99 — a whopping 40% off. You can even save an additional 15% off with the on-site coupon, bringing the price down to just $65.

While an eye massager might sound odd, Renpho’s device uses heat and compression to gently knead your eye muscles and the area surrounding it, delivering a soothing, relaxing massage. There are two compression modes available, depending on how deep of a sensation you’re looking for. The brand also claims the added heat feature helps reduce eye puffiness and dry eyes.

What really sets this eye massager apart though is its built-in Bluetooth speaker. This means you can listen to your favorite tunes and relax while the massager does its work. Plus, there are both touch controls on the massager itself and an added remote control to adjust settings — like altering your music or changing the manager’s vibration settings.

Strap the eye massager over your face with the adjustable straps, pair your favorite tunes to the device, and lie back and let the massager help you de-compress. Don’t take our word for it: the massager currently boasts a 4.4-star rating (out of five) from more than 3000 reviewers online.

The Renpho eye massager is great for the home but also travel-friendly and can be easily stored in the included storage bag. And, the adjustable headband means you never have to worry about it feeling too loose or tight at any time.

Regularly $125.99+, grab the Renpho Eye Massager now at its discounted $65 price while stocks last. Shop full details here.

