BuzzFeed Taps Bambuser to Create Live Video Shopping Initiatives

Bambuser announced today a new partnership with BuzzFeed, the premier media company for digital content and commerce for millennial and Gen Z audiences, to help produce original content across its network including BuzzFeed.com and relevant social channels. Together Bambuser will help power BuzzFeed's live shopping offerings and will integrate with both Tasty and BuzzFeed Shopping.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

