Buzzer beater: Washington upsets No. 9 Arizona 78-75

SEATTLE (AP) -- As the pile of celebrating bodies grew, Washington's Dominic Green started to get uneasy. He'd never been in the situation of celebrating a game-winning basket like this, let alone where he was the one hitting the shot.

''I was really nervous,'' Green said. ''Just because something like that had never happened, so it gave me the butterflies.''

Green was at the center of Washington's raucous celebration on Saturday night after his 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Huskies a 78-75 upset of No. 9 Arizona.

Washington went to freshman Jaylen Nowell with the clock winding down, but his shot was blocked by Arizona star Deandre Ayton. Green grabbed the swatted shot near the Washington bench and beat the buzzer with his fourth 3-pointer of the game to cap a huge week for Washington's improving NCAA tournament chances.

''When he shoots, I think it's going in. In that moment, there's a lot of stuff going on. It left his hand and your body is trying to spiritually put it in the hole and when you see it, it's just like pure mayhem,'' Washington coach Mike Hopkins said.

Green finished with 14 points off the bench and the biggest shot of his career as the Huskies (17-6, 7-3 Pac-12) knocked off ranked teams at home back-to-back. The Huskies beat No. 25 Arizona State on Thursday.

Lost in the mayhem around Green's shot was possibly the best game of Noah Dickerson's career. Despite being undersized against the Arizona duo of Ayton and Dusan Ristic, Dickerson finished with a game-high 25 points and at times was Washington's only offensive option.

Ristic scored 21 points for Arizona (19-5, 9-2) and Allonzo Trier had 17 of his 20 in the second half. Ayton was a force on the inside with 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, but missed a free throw with 21 seconds left that would have given Arizona the lead.