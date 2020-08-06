Pixar reveals never-before-seen Buzz Lightyear sketches to celebrate launch of Pixar Fest

Disney and Pixar have shared previously unseen sketches of iconic Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear, and they show the Space Ranger looking very different.

One version sees the character – voiced by Tim Allen in all four Toy Story films – when he was called Lunar Larry, another sees him donning a pair of holstered ray guns on both hips.

These new images were released as Pixar and Disney announce Pixar Fest, a month-long celebration of 25 years of Toy Story and the animation studio’s 20 years of support for the charity MediCinema.

Pixar historian Christine Freeman said: “Buzz is one of our most popular characters, and it’s fascinating to see the different ways that Pixar’s artists imagined him during the evolution of his design.

View photos (Disney / Pixar) More

“Even his name changed over time – from Tempus of Morph to Lunar Larry, to Buzz Lightyear. You can see the LL belt buckle (for Lunar Larry) in a few of these early designs.”

Read more: Tom Hanks in talks to play Geppetto

2020 marks the 25th anniversary of Pixar’s Toy Story, the pioneering CGI film that would change animation and Hollywood forever.

View photos (Disney / Pixar) More

The virtual festival will premiere on Disney+ UK from Sunday, 9 August with an epic collection of Pixar movies, and will feature weekly watchalongs, animator masterclasses, quizzes for movie buffs, arts and crafts for kids, and new product releases.

“Pixar revolutionised the art of animation 25 years ago with the release of Toy Story and since then has brought us some of the most iconic and unique moments in filmmaking history,” says Tasia Filippatos, SVP Disney EMEA.

View photos (Disney / Pixar) More

“Pixar Fest will give fans of all ages the chance to celebrate their favourites through a host of activities and even cast their vote in ‘The Golden Lamp Awards’. We hope the line-up brings some summer holiday fun and movie magic to homes across the UK.”

Story continues