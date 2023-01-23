Buzz Aldrin marries fourth wife on his 93rd birthday

Buzz Aldrin - Twitter@The RealBuzz

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has married for the fourth time to a woman three decades his junior on his 93rd birthday.

The legendary astronaut said he and his wife Anca Faur were “as excited as eloping teenagers” after taking the giant leap down the aisle.

Over the moon Mr Aldrin posted a photo on social media of himself and Ms Faur, 63, a senior executive in his company, on their wedding day.

She wore a sheer white dress bedecked with rhinestones, while the former fighter pilot sported a suit and bow-tie and wore a medal and his air force badge.

Mr Aldrin wrote on Twitter:

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

Ms Faur is the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures, which she joined in 2019. She was born in Romania and has a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

Mr Aldrin stepped onto the moon after Neil Armstrong on July 20 1969 during the Apollo 11 mission and has called for the colonisation of Mars.

In 2002, he escaped charges after punching a man who insisted he swore on the Bible that the moon landings were not staged.

He has been married three times, each ending in divorce. His first in 1954 to Joan Archer, with whom he had three children, ended in 1974.

Mr Aldrin, who made three spacewalks in his career, married Beverly Van Zile in 1975 and divorced her three years later.

His third marriage, to Lois Driggs Cannon, lasted 24 years before ending in 2012.

Mr Aldrin, whose real name is Edwin, is the sole surviving astronaut from the Apollo 11 mission after Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins died.

He struggled with depression and alcoholism after making history but has been sober for more than 40 years.