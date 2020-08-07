BuzBuz Capital and Inolife Announce Proposed Qualifying Transaction

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuzBuz Capital Corp. (“BuzBuz”) (TSXV: BZBZ.P), a Capital Pool Company, and Inolife R&D Inc. (“Inolife” or the “Company”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a non-binding letter of intent to complete a business combination (the “Transaction”). The letter of intent was negotiated at arm’s length and is effective as of August 6th, 2020.



Information Concerning BuzBuz

BuzBuz is a company existing under the laws of Ontario, a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, and a Capital Pool Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). BuzBuz has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. If completed, the Transaction will constitute BuzBuz’s Qualifying Transaction pursuant to the policies of the Exchange.

BuzBuz currently has 9,500,000 common shares (“BuzBuz Shares”) issued and outstanding, of which 6,300,000 BuzBuz Shares are currently held in escrow pursuant to the policies of the Exchange. In addition, BuzBuz has granted stock options to acquire up to an aggregate of 900,000 BuzBuz Shares at a price of $0.10 per share (the “BuzBuz Options”) to directors and officers, and broker warrants to acquire an aggregate of 250,000 BuzBuz Shares at a price of $0.10 per share (the “BuzBuz Warrants”) to a certain investment dealer. Other than these BuzBuz Shares, BuzBuz Options and BuzBuz Warrants, no other securities of BuzBuz are outstanding.

Further information concerning BuzBuz can be found in the prospectus of BuzBuz dated April 30, 2019, which is available under BuzBuz’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Information Concerning Inolife

Inolife is a private company with its head office and principal place of business located in Toronto, Ontario and existing under the laws of Canada which was incorporated in September 2017. Inolife is an emerging specialty medical device company focused on developing and commercializing novel drug delivery technologies. Inolife commercializes needle-free injection systems that have regulatory approvals to be sold in over 40 countries globally. The company was founded to take advantage of novel techniques of liquid jet and ballistics-based epidermal drug injection that improve patients’ quality of life by making medicines easier to administer, work better, and remove the anxiety and inconvenience associated with hypodermic needle injections.

The significant shareholders of Inolife are Care4Pharma B.V., a company incorporated pursuant to the laws of the Netherlands (12.09%), Dr. John Leombruno (9.6%) of Toronto, Ontario and Michael Wright (9.4%), of Montreal, Quebec. Upon conclusion of the Transaction, a board of directors of five individuals is to be established and further details will be announced. At this time, the following 3 individuals will be insiders:

Care4Pharma B.V. - a private company with limited liability (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands, having its registered office at De Weegschaal 14, 5215 MN ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.



a private company with limited liability (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands, having its registered office at De Weegschaal 14, 5215 MN ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands. Dr. John Leombruno - Graduate of the University of Toronto Pharmacy Program and practiced several years as both a hospital and retail pharmacist. Dr. Leombruno then moved into the Pharmaceutical industry and held various roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in the position of Vice President, Medical Affairs. In 2007, Dr. Leombruno co-founded one of the first Specialty Pharmacies in Canada. The Specialty Pharmacy business grew to include a Patient Support Program division and a pharmaceutical importing and distribution business and was acquired by a multinational corporation. Dr. Leombruno has an excellent understanding of the regulations, marketing, distribution and sales of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.



Graduate of the University of Toronto Pharmacy Program and practiced several years as both a hospital and retail pharmacist. Dr. Leombruno then moved into the Pharmaceutical industry and held various roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in the position of Vice President, Medical Affairs. In 2007, Dr. Leombruno co-founded one of the first Specialty Pharmacies in Canada. The Specialty Pharmacy business grew to include a Patient Support Program division and a pharmaceutical importing and distribution business and was acquired by a multinational corporation. Dr. Leombruno has an excellent understanding of the regulations, marketing, distribution and sales of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Michael Wright - entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience as an executive. Educated at Concordia University in Montreal, along with certificate in “Launching New Ventures” in the progressive Executive MBA program at Harvard University, contributes to Michael’s managerial and intellectual force. With over 25 years’ experience in the financial industry, he has served many commercial industry leaders, both private and publicly listed companies as well as traditional financial and institutional lenders. Awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his commitment to philanthropic activities demonstrate the passion and social responsibility he conveys has strongly contributed to the explosive growth of The Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada where he has served as a volunteer for over 20 years and 7 years as president and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

As at the most recent year-end of December 31, 2019, on an unaudited basis, Inolife had total assets of $466,789 (Q1 2020 - $618,080), total liabilities of $817,292 (Q1 2020 - $1,016,715) and total shareholder deficit of $350,503 (Q1 2020 – ($398,635)). For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, Inolife had, on an unaudited basis, total revenue of nil (Q1 2020 - Nil) and a total loss of $1,608,930 (Q1 2020 – ($298,132)).

Information Concerning the Proposed Transaction

BuzBuz and Inolife have entered into the letter of intent setting out certain terms and conditions pursuant to which the proposed Transaction will be completed. The transaction terms set out in the letter of intent are non-binding, and the Transaction is subject to the parties successfully negotiating and entering into a definitive business combination agreement in respect of the Transaction (the “Definitive Agreement”) on or before September 30, 2020 or such other date as BuzBuz and Inolife may agree.

It is anticipated that the completion of the Transaction will involve the following steps:

BuzBuz will complete a consolidation of its common shares on a 2 for 1 basis (the “BuzBuz Consolidation” and Inolife will complete a consolidation of its common shares on a 3 for 1 basis (the “Inolife Consolidation”);

BuzBuz will issue post-BuzBuz Consolidation common shares (hereinafter referred to as the “BuzBuz Shares”) to the holders of post-Inolife Consolidation common shares (hereinafter referred to as the “Inolife Shares”) in exchange for the Inolife Shares on the basis of one (1) BuzBuz Share for each Inolife Share held (the “Exchange Ratio”), resulting in the issuance of a maximum 77,000,000 BuzBuz Shares to Inolife’s current shareholders (including BUZ Shares to be issued or issuable to: (a) settle certain debts outstanding; (b) Inolife debenture holders following the potential conversion of such debentures into Inolife Shares; and (c) convertible securities of Inolife, but does not include BuzBuz Shares issuable to investors in the Inolife Financing (as defined below); and

subject to shareholder approval, BuzBuz will change its name to “Inolife Corp.” or such other similar name as the parties may agree to.

It is expected that the share exchange will be structured as a three-cornered amalgamation in which Inolife will amalgamate with a newly incorporated, wholly-owned subsidiary of BuzBuz to be formed solely for the purpose of facilitating the Transaction. Following the amalgamation, the amalgamated company will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of BuzBuz. The final legal structure for the Transaction, however, will be determined after the parties have considered all applicable tax, securities law, and accounting efficiencies.

Story continues