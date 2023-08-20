Buying more expensive than renting for first time in 13 years

Buying Renting UK Property

Buying has become more expensive than renting for the first time in 13 years for would-be homeowners.

First-time buyers now have to pay an extra £122 per month on a mortgage compared to if they rented the same property – an extra £1,500 per year, analysis shows.

This is despite rapidly rising rents and is the first time renting has been cheaper than first-time buyer mortgage payments since 2010.



Two years ago, a first-time buyer would have saved £245 per month if they purchased a property rather than rented it, according to property website Zoopla, which compiled the figures.

And while average monthly rent bills now stand at £1,163, the recent surge in mortgage rates mean that for a first-time buyer taking out a five-year fixed mortgage with a 15pc deposit, the monthly cost of buying now stands at £1,285 – 10pc more.

In London, where house prices are highest, first-time buyers must now pay an extra £493 per month on a mortgage compared to if they rented the same property – a premium of 24pc.

Zoopla warned this price difference will increase demand for rental homes, further driving up rent prices.

It comes as advertised house prices have fallen by the biggest amount in five years as high mortgage rates ward off potential buyers.

The average asking price of newly marketed properties dropped by 1.9pc (£7,012) this month, to £364,895, marking the biggest cut in August since 2018, according to Rightmove.

Sellers are pricing competitively to attract buyers hit by high mortgage rates and cost of living pressures, the property website said.

The number of sales agreed is now 15pc lower than in 2019, while there was a 10pc decline for properties bought by first-time buyers.

Experts said lower first-time buyer demand would contribute towards further house price falls.

Rupert Simmonds, Regional Director at estate agents John D Wood & Co, said: “First-time buyers are assessing whether the benefits of owning a property outweigh the financial strain posed by higher monthly mortgage payments, along with the associated costs of property maintenance and upkeep.

“Some are deciding to move further out from city centres to more affordable neighbourhoods where the gap between renting and buying might be narrower. Others are seeking guidance on innovative financing options or entering the market with co-buyers to distribute the financial burden.”

Jay Clarke, lettings manager at Johns & Co estate agents, said: “We have definitely noticed a trend that potential buyers are pausing home searches to rent.”

In the South East, the second most expensive region outside of the capital, first-time buyer mortgage payments now cost 17pc more than local rents, or an extra £2,580 per year.

Zoopla’s calculations assume a first-time buyer takes out a five-year fixed-rate mortgage over a 30-year term with the cheapest available deal at 5.6pc.

If the same buyer purchased in London with a two-year fix, with the cheapest available deal at 6.2pc, they would spend an extra £7,956 per year compared to if they rented it.

Although some banks have begun cutting mortgage rates, the average rate on a two-year fix has dipped only slightly to 6.76pc, according to data company Moneyfacts. This is well above the 5.33pc level recorded in May and is nearly triple the average 2.34pc rate in December 2021.

On average, this means the monthly cost of taking out a typical £200,000 loan has jumped by £502 – a 57pc jump.

But when it comes to the trade off between buying and renting, there is a clear North South divide. Renting is now cheaper than buying in every part of the South and Midlands.

However, in Scotland, Wales, the Northern regions and Northern Ireland, it is still cheaper to buy than rent. This is because house prices are lower in proportion to rent prices.

In Scotland, where average monthly rent is £748 – a third of the cost in London – first-time buyers will save £128 per month if they purchase the same property with a five-year fix.

But if the same buyer purchased with a two-year fix, this saving would drop to £87.