Here’s who has been buying up mobile home parks in Charlotte

Refuge under seige

Mobile home parks have been a reliable source of affordable housing in Charlotte for decades, offering prices well below nearby apartments or homes. But a confluence of factors, including rising land prices and an influx of investors looking to make money buying parks, threaten this way of life. New reporting and data analysis from The Charlotte Observer shows how in the middle of the city’s widening affordable housing crisis, this remaining refuge has come under siege.

Mobile home parks in Charlotte and across the country are seen as a great investment for private equity and institutional landlords.

As revealed in The Charlotte Observer’s news series “Pushed Out,” at least 20 mobile home parks in Mecklenburg County have sold since 2017 — many to large-scale landlords who raise rents, threatening the stability of longtime residents.

This map shows which mobile home communities have changed hands in recent years.