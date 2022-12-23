Buying your first car is the most ‘inflationary’ life milestone

The cost of buying a humble Ford Fiest has gone up more than any other “life event.”

Buying your first car is the most inflationary of life’s major milestones with the cost almost doubling over the past decade, according to a new survey.

A new Ford Fiesta - Britain’s most popular car - now costs £19,330 to buy compared with just £9,795 in 2012, a rise of 97%. That means it would take four years and three months to save enough money to buy outright for someone on average earnings.

The price of new cars has shot up since the start of the pandemic because of supply chain disruption and a global shortage of semi-conducters.

That means the cost of “first wheels” has gone up even more than the average deposit on a first home, which has risen by 86% according to the research from comparison site money.co.uk.

Soaring house prices means that a typical 15% deposit is now £40,424 compared with £21,741 in 2012. The time need to save enough for a deposit has incrweased from six years four months to eight years 10 months.

The single most expensive milestone - retirement - costs an average of £238,146 in accumulated long-term savings. But that is only 53% moere than in 2012. Other major life events, marriage and first child, are 46% and 33% more expensive respectively. A wedding now costs £31,974 on average and takes seven years to save for. compared with £21,9393 and six years four months to save in 2012. The cost of raising a first child has risen in line with inflation over the past decade, going up fronm £11,555 to £15,377.

The least inflationary life milestone is the last - a funeral. The average cost of a decent send off has risen only 19% from £3,693 to £4,383.