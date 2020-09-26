Buying a new car? These tech features could drive your choice

What do automotive shoppers really want?

A few years ago, those who kicked the tires on new vehicles might have prioritized fuel efficiency, comfort, or perhaps horsepower.

Today, it’s all about the tech.

“The race never ends to develop ‘must have’ vehicle technologies,” says Kristin Kolodge, executive director of driver interaction and human machine interface research at J.D. Power. “New technology continues to be a primary factor in the vehicle purchase decision.”

“However, it’s critical for automakers to offer features that owners find intuitive and reliable,” Kolodge adds.

Automotive expert Nik Miles mirrors Kolodge’s assessment: “Besides price, tech plays a major role when considering a new car – interestingly, for every age group – but it has to be easy to use.”

Miles is founder and host of OurAutoExpert.com, an online magazine featuring the latest in automotive news and reviews. “Even inexpensive vehicles are loaded with tech, whether it’s tech you see, such as cutting-edge infotainment systems, or tech you don’t see that keeps drivers safe,” Miles adds.

The following is a quick look at a few promising teched-out vehicles this fall, and some gadgets you can add to any vehicle, as well.

2021 Toyota Venza

Starting at $32,470, this new two-row crossover SUV features Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, a comprehensive suite of active safety systems that includes a pre-collision system with advanced pedestrian and bicyclist detection; road sign assist, which actively scans the sides of the road to detect select road signs and displays them on the dashboard; and emergency steering assist, which could help drivers avoid a pedestrian or other object in their lane.

The 2021 Toyota Venza also features lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, and dynamic cruise control (which allows the vehicle to maintain a preset distance from the one ahead).

In a first for the company, the vehicle supports an optional Star Gaze fixed panoramic moonroof. Similar to some airplanes that use this technology to block outside light (instead of a manual window shade), this is electrochromic glass that allows drivers to switch from transparent to frosted modes with the push of a button. This is a $1,400 option on the LTD grade of the vehicle (which also includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen).

For the first time in 55 years, Ford is expanding its Mustang lineup, with another first, an all-electric Mustang, called the Mach-E. It's a four-door SUV with fast pick-up and up to 300 miles of range between charges.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Speaking of firsts, Ford is expanding its Mustang lineup for the first time in 55 years, with an all-electric model.

The Mach-E (from $44,995) is a four-door SUV that has similar hallmarks of the company’s iconic muscle car – in its design and performance – and can go from 0 to 60 in about three and a half seconds for the GT Performance Edition package (about $60,000).

But aside from a ton of power and torque, this electric vehicle (EV) crossover has an estimated range of at least 300 miles, with the available extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive. It can route customers to nearby public charging stations and will provide access to more than 12,500 public charge stations in the FordPass charging network.

Preorders are well underway, and the vehicle will start hitting the streets near the end of the year, says the company.

Cadillac's Super Cruise technology gets revamped in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade, out this year, including automatic lane changes, and more. Unlike Tesla's Autopilot, you don't need your hands on the wheel but need to be looking at the road.

