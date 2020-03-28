Who Has Been Buying 1st Group Limited (ASX:1ST) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell 1st Group Limited (ASX:1ST), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

1st Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider John Plummer bought AU$525k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.075 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.026. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 7.76m shares worth AU$582k. But they sold 2000000 shares for AU$120k. Overall, 1st Group insiders were net buyers last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:1ST Recent Insider Trading March 28th 2020

1st Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that 1st Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that insider John Plummer paid AU$525k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does 1st Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 36% of 1st Group shares, worth about AU$4.0m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The 1st Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest 1st Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 7 warning signs for 1st Group you should be aware of, and 4 of these can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

