Mortgage rates fall below 6pc after Bank of England pause - latest updates

The average five-year fixed-rate homeowner mortgage has fallen back below the 6pc mark, according to figures from financial information website Moneyfacts.

Across all deposit sizes on the market, the average five-year fixed-rate homeowner mortgage is 5.99pc, edging down from 6.03pc on Wednesday, Moneyfacts said.

The last time the average five-year fixed deal was below 6pc was on July 3, when it stood at 5.97pc.

The average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate is 6.5pc, down from an average rate of 6.53pc on Wednesday.

Some major mortgage lenders have been cutting rates this week after the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at 5.25pc last Thursday.

Mortgage borrowers with chunkier deposits can choose from five-year fixes at rates below 5pc.

On Wednesday, HSBC UK reduced a selection of mortgage rates by up to 0.16 percentage points.

09:29 AM BST

The Bank of England’s decision to hold interest rates at 5.25pc is filtering through further into the market.

Matt Smith, a mortgage expert at property website Rightmove, said:

Following the positive news on inflation and the Bank’s decision to hold the base rate, we have seen swap rates, the underlying costs of fixed-rate mortgages, stabilise. The important takeaway from last week for those looking to take out a mortgage soon is that the expectation that the base rate has now peaked is now the predominant view of the market, although there is still a sizeable but decreasing risk that we may see one more increase this winter. As we approach the final quarter of this year, we are likely to see continued stability in the mortgage market persist with rates continuing to gradually drop and more lenders likely to offer sub-5pc deals.

09:05 AM BST

Housebuilders tumble on FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 has fallen as the outlook for investors was dampened by expectations that interest rates will be higher for longer.

The UK’s blue-chip index was down 0.4pc and the FTSE 250 dropped 0.2pc as interest rate-sensitive homebuilder stocks fell more than 1.7pc. Barratt Homes was the worst performer on the the FTSE 100, down 6.3pc as it traded ex-dividend.

Further weighing on the FTSE 100 was a 6.1pc drop in Phoenix Group shares after the life insurer posted a marginal rise in its half-yearly adjusted operating profit.

However, energy stocks limited overall losses after rising 1.2pc off the back of surging oil prices.

US-produced West Texas Intermediate jumped above $95 a barrel to its highest in more than a year as a drop in crude stocks in the United States added to worries over tight global supplies.

Shares of William Hill-owner 888 Holdings tumbled 14.2 after the bookmaker forecast annual core profit below its prior expectations after flagging a 10pc decline in third-quarter revenue.

08:55 AM BST

PM refuses to deny plan to scrap northern leg of HS2

Rishi Sunak did not deny speculation that he intends to scrap the northern leg of HS2, speaking instead of the need to connect all northern towns and cities, fix potholes and improve roads.

Kicking off a series of local radio interviews on BBC Radio York earlier, the Prime Minister was asked whether he is betraying the North by curtailing the high-speed rail line.

Mr Sunak replied:

No. I think what people will see, I mean particularly around where we are - my home is in Northallerton, we’re investing record amounts in improving infrastructure but also delivering levelling up. I mean making sure that our town centres and high streets get the investment that they need. That’s really important and making sure that, as I say, transport infrastructure is being improved. When I speak to people when I’m at home or anywhere else around, what everyone tells me is that you’ve got to make it easier to get around all our northern towns and cities, whether it’s Hull, York, Leeds, Sheffield, all the way over to Liverpool. Connecting all those cities up is really important and we’re doing that. But also investing in the local transport that people use every day, making sure that our potholes are filled, making sure that our bus services are running - particularly important in rural areas like mine.

08:49 AM BST

PM: East-west rail in North 'will drive most growth'

Rishi Sunak has said the Government is always making sure “we get value for money” when asked about HS2.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, the Prime Minister said about the high-speed railway: I’m not speculating on future things. We’ve got spades in the ground right now, we’re getting on... Government is always making sure that we get value for money out of everything we do, but that’s just a statement of the obvious, right? But I think what people also should know because I know there’s a lot of focus on this one thing but actually, one of the journeys that people use most in Greater Manchester or across the North, it’s in their cars right now...

He later added:

East-west, west-east connectivity across northern towns and cities is important. I’ve said it for years. Now I’m over on the east side of the North. I know that that connectivity across the Pennines is not good enough. And it’s not just Liverpool to Manchester, it’s all the way across the North. And that is probably the thing that will drive the most growth, create the most jobs if we can get that right. And that’s why we are investing in doing that. But we obviously need to do more, go further, but having greater frequency, greater capacity and shorter journey times all the way from Liverpool, all the way over to the east coast is actually I think the thing that will make the biggest difference to unlocking the massive potential across the North.

08:39 AM BST

Car manufacturing slumps amid summer slowdown

Car production fell by almost 10pc in August, following six consecutive months of growth, new figures show.

A total of 45,052 models rolled off factory lines, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

August typically has the fewest number of cars built because of summer shutdowns but last month was affected by extended production pauses at some plants for planned maintenance and upgrades as car makers gear up to produce the next generation of electric vehicles.

Production for the domestic market fell by a quarter while output for export dropped by 5.5pc, driven largely by a decline in shipments to the US, China and Japan.

The EU remained the UK’s biggest global market with almost six in 10 exports heading for the bloc.

In the year to date, overall production has increased by 11.8pc to 571,671 units.

UK car production declines by -9.7% to 45,052 units in August, following six months of growth. — SMMT (@SMMT) September 28, 2023

08:24 AM BST

Ryanair sends holiday plans into disarray as it announces flight cancellations

Ryanair has thrown winter holiday plans into disarray for swathes of its passengers as it cancelled a number of flights on its winter schedule blaming delays in the delivery of Boeing aircraft.

Europe’s largest discount airline warned that cancellations would take effect from the end of October, although it said its full-year traffic forecast was unaffected “as yet”.

The carrier had expected to receive 27 aircraft from Boeing between September and December but production delays meant it only expects to take delivery of 14 between October and December.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary said: “At this early date, we do not expect these delivery delays will materially affect our full year traffic target of 183.5m.

“But if the delays worsen or extend further into the January to March 2024 period, we may have to revisit this figure and possibly adjust it slightly downward.”

Mr O’Leary said at a press conference on Wednesday: “As long as Boeing don’t delay any more deliveries, we will get to 183.5m passengers.

“Pre-Covid we did 149m passengers so we’re operating nearly 30pc more than we did three years ago.”

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said further delays to deliveries may lead to a revision of its full-year traffic target - REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

08:07 AM BST

UK markets muted at open

The FTSE 100 was little changed after the open as global stocks eyed their longest losing streak in two years as worries deepened about persistently high interest rates.

The UK’s blue chip index was flat at 7,594.54 while the FTSE 250 dipped 0.8pc to 18,197.37.

07:54 AM BST

Winning bets hit William Hill owner 888

Gambling group 888 said that it had performed worse than expected in the third quarter of the year as the results of sporting bets went against it and it introduced new compliance measures.

The company, which owns William Hill, said that revenue during the quarter is expected to be around 10pc lower at approximately £400m.

It also warned that pre-tax earnings before charges, known as ebitda, would be “below our prior expectation”.

The company said that September had brought “customer friendly sports results”, which had hit its margins both in the UK and abroad.

Rules designed to make gambling safer were also impacting the business.

William Hill owner 888 suffered a 10pc drop in revenue in the third quarter - REUTERS/Phil Noble

07:43 AM BST

Whirlpool and Arcelik tie-up at risk of competition probe

A planned tie-up between the electrical and white goods giants behind Hotpoint and Beko in Europe could reduce choice and increase prices for UK consumers, Britain’s competition watchdog has warned.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it found competition concerns surrounding Turkish firm Arcelik’s takeover of Whirlpool’s European domestic appliances business.

The regulator said that unless Arcelik can address its worries, it will launch a full scale in-depth probe into the deal.

The CMA said the merged company would be the biggest supplier of washing machines, tumble dryers, dishwashers and cooking appliances in the UK, a market worth over £3.8bn.

“Arcelik and Whirlpool’s position is particularly strong in the low to mid-range price categories of these domestic appliances, where they would face competition from only a small number of competitors,” it said.

Whirlpool

07:31 AM BST

VW factories resume work after IT outage

Production at Volkswagen is resuming after a problem with the German carmaker’s information technology network caused a severe disruption, the company said.

Volkswagen said on Wednesday evening that the IT disruption caused production to halt at its four vehicle manufacturing plants in Germany — its Wolfsburg headquarters, Emden, Zwickau and Osnabrueck.

It also affected some other facilities, including at subsidiary Audi.

The company said today that the IT infrastructure problems were resolved during the night and production was resuming, German news agency dpa reported.

It said there were no indications of any external cause for the disruption.

The Volkswagen car factory in Zwickau, eastern Germany, was among the sites affected by the IT outage - RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

07:25 AM BST

Harvester owner confident on profits as costs ease

All Bar One and Harvester owner Mitchells & Butlers revealed growing sales and said annual profits would be at the top-end of expectations as cost rises ease.

Like-for-like sales grew by 9.1pc in the fourth quarter as its “out-performance against the market” despite the cost-of-living challenges facing consumers.

The company said it has completed 142 conversions and remodels, including two to the newly acquired Ego brand, in addition to opening four new sites.

Chief executive Phil Urban said:

We are delighted to have continued our strong like-for-like sales performance through the fourth quarter, underpinned by volume growth and reflecting increasing out-performance against the market. Going forward we shall remain focused on executing the drivers of this strong performance, our Ignite programme of growth and efficiency initiatives and our capital investment programme which, combined with our diverse portfolio of established brands and enviable estate locations, leaves us well positioned to continue to outperform the sector and see improved profitability.

All Bar One is owned by Mitchells & Butlers - REUTERS/May James

07:05 AM BST

Evergrande shares suspended after chairman put under surveillance

Trading in shares of heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group was suspended in Hong Kong on Thursday, according to a notice on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The suspension comes after Bloomberg News reported that the chairman of Evergrande, Hui Ka Yan, had been taken away earlier this month and placed under police watch.

Evergrande is the world’s most heavily indebted real estate developer and is at the center of a property market crisis that is dragging on China’s economic growth.

The group is undergoing a restructuring plan, including offloading assets, to avoid defaulting on $340bn (£280m) in debt.

Shares of Evergrande closed at 32 Hong Kong cents on Wednesday. The company had resumed trading on August 28 after a 17-month hiatus. Trading in two other units, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group and Evergrande Property Services Group, was also halted Thursday.

The Evergrande logo is seen on the sidfe of these residential buildings in Nanjing in China' - STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

06:47 AM BST

Good morning

Buyers are being tempted back to the property market by the biggest discounts on house prices in four years.

Homes are being sold for 4.2pc, or £12,125, below the asking price on average, according to Zoopla, a property website.

In September, discounts reached their highest level since March 2019 following a recent jump in mortgage rates.

The number of buyers rebounded by 12pc in September, but Zoopla said they still retain the upper hand as they refuse to compromise on price.

It remains a buyer’s market, with 80pc more homes available for sale than in September 2021.

The biggest reductions on asking prices are being achieved in London and the South East, at 4.8pc – while in the rest of the UK the rate is 2.8pc, Zoopla said.

Discounts have been on the rise since the summer and are pushing down house prices, which have slipped by 0.5pc in the past year.

Zoopla said this was the first annual drop since 2012, with prices on track to fall 2 to 3pc this year.

Richard Donnell, executive director of research at Zoopla, said: “The modest fall in prices is not enough to improve affordability to a level that will boost activity.

“Falling mortgage rates are the most likely route to improving housing affordability, and bringing buyers back into the market in the next 12-18 months.”

5 things to start your day

1) New North Sea oil field Rosebank to deliver billions for the Treasury | Rosebank, which will be in production until 2050, is expected to generate tens of billions in tax income for the Exchequer over its lifespan

2) Government borrowing binge undermining faith in OBR forecasts, says IFS | Having only one fiscal event every year will help at a time of economic volatility, think tank says

3) Zuckerberg’s AI Ray-Bans translate foreign menus as you read | The glasses, which go on sale next month, mark an attempt by Meta to maintain interest in the ‘metaverse’

4) Ryanair chief blasts British air traffic control as ‘worst in Europe’ | Michael O’Leary criticised the UK’s air traffic control network as “by far and away the least productive, most inefficient”

5) Conservatives fear Iceland chief is poised to flip to Labour | Sources close to him denied he is to be unveiled as a Labour Party candidate

What happened overnight

Embattled property giant China Evergrande suspended trading of its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange sending Asian shares mostly lower.

The halt in trading of the heavily indebted Chinese property developer followed reports that chairman Hui Ka Yan has been taken away earlier this month and placed under police watch.

The Hang Seng index slid 1.2pc to 17,390.50 while the Shanghai Composite was up less than 0.1pc at 3,108.51.

Trading was closed in South Korea for a holiday. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.7pc to 31,813.01. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed at 7,029.30.

Oil’s spike to one-year highs - with Brent crude above $87 a barrel - has poured fuel on selling in the bond market and further pumped up the dollar, while global stocks have dropped for nine sessions in a row.

The greenback stands at a 10-month high against a basket of other majors, and 10-year Treasury yields are hovering at a 16-year peak.

Shares finished mixed on Wall Street. After taking several U-turns through the day, the S&P 500 inched up 0.98, or less than 0.1pc, to 4,274.51 and remains near its lowest level since June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 68.61 points, or 0.2pc, to 33,550.27 after earlier bouncing between a gain of 112 points and a loss of 312. The Nasdaq Composite rose 29.24, or 0.2pc, to 13,092.85.