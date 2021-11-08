Buyers' show remorse over pandemic purchases

Hot tub accidents have led to insurance claims

One in 10 people have expressed their regret over buying items ranging from hot tubs to DIY tools during the pandemic, a survey has suggested.

Covid lockdowns led to a surge of sales of some items that people could enjoy at home or in the garden, or to keep up their fitness.

Now, buyers' remorse has kicked in for some, who admitted typically spending nearly £1,400 on the items.

Insurer Aviva said many expensive items were now gathering dust.

Home entertainment

Gaming equipment, DIY tools, home gyms, bikes, clothing and jewellery, musical instruments, kitchen appliances such as bread makers, garden furniture, pizza ovens and hot tubs all appeared on the regret list, the insurer said.

Its survey of 4,000 people found some had sold or given away the items they regretted buying.

Some used money which would have normally been spent on holidays or social events, while others had intended to use the lockdown to start new hobbies.

Sales of bike machines surged during lockdown

Nicki Charles, a customer and marketing director at Aviva, said: "So much has changed since the start of 2020. The way we work, how we interact with others, and it seems the contents of our homes too.

"Faced with weeks or months at home, many of us made purchases to entertain ourselves, often costing hundreds or even thousands of pounds."

In March, Aviva said that there had been a 188% year-on-year increase in accidental damage claims for hot tubs in 2020.

Claims included incidents of parasols falling into tubs and birds pecking holes in their covers.

In August, another insurer - Zurich - warned that outbuilding fires - in sheds, garages and conservatories - rose by 16% last year compared with 2019. It said the popularity of fire pits and pizza ovens, as well as conversions to home offices, gyms and domestic drinks bars increased the fire risk.