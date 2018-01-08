Buyer's market is revealing extent of Blue Jays' Morales mistake

The Kendrys Morales deal has never looked good for the Blue Jays, but it’s never looked worse than it does now. (Getty Images)

Put bluntly, there has been no time in the 424 days since the Toronto Blue Jays signed Kendrys Morales that it looked like a good idea.

Signing a 33-year-old designated hitter coming off a 0.8 WAR season (with just 0.2 total WAR in the two years prior) to a three-year pact worth eight figures per season is a suspect premise. That’s especially true when you have an older team that could really use the DH spot to rest some aging legs. From the start, the Morales deal looked like an ill-conceived scramble to fill Edwin Encarnacion’s shoes that was out of line with the free agent market.

The 2017 season played out as one would have expected – and even a bit worse. Instead of being a slightly above-average hitter with no defensive ability to speak of, Morales was a slightly below-average hitter – leaving him with almost no value, literally. The immobile slugger ended the season with 28 home runs – in a homer-heavy season where that number meant less than ever – and simply couldn’t get on base enough.

Heading into this offseason, the Morales deal looked like a blunder, but the current free-agent market has soured it further. Now, a three-year commitment is never going to lay a franchise low – especially at a number like $11 million per year. However, this is a front office that prides itself on efficient resource allocation and this contract is clearly disastrous on that count.

Consider that during this glacial offseason, two players have signed deals similar to the pact Morales inked in 2016. The first is Zack Cozart, who went to the Los Angeles Angels for three years with a $38 million price tag. Cozart is younger than Morales was at the time of his deal (32), he plays a premium position (shortstop) well, and he’s coming of an All-Star season where he posted a higher WAR (5.0) than Morales had in the last five seasons combined prior to his deal with Toronto. There are concerns that Cozart is a one-year wonder offensively, but even as a glove-first shortstop he’s plenty useful.