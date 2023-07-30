Buyers around the world feel effects of India's curb on rice exports

India has banned the export of two million tonnes of rice to fight rampant inflation and protect its domestic supply after Russia cancelled a UN-backed deal allowing Ukraine to ship its grain worldwide. But some fear the move could help drive up food prices elsewhere.

India, the world’s largest exporter of rice, banned shipments of non-basmati white rice, which accounts for a quarter of Indian exports, on 20 July. It was a bid to calm local prices, which have risen 11.5 percent in a year and 3 percent since June.

“The prohibition on export of non-basmati white rice will lead to lowering of prices for the consumers in the country,” the Indian government said.

In a statement announcing the ban, the ministry of food and consumer affairs said extreme weather in other rice-producing countries had driven other nations to import more of India's supply.

Without naming its long-time ally Russia, the government also blamed Moscow’s withdrawal from the global grain deal for the rising demand for staple foods.

“This sharp increase in exports can be ascribed to high international prices due to the geopolitical scenario,” the ministry said.

The ruling BJP party is determined to keep food inflation under check in India, where vegetable prices in particular have soared.

India accounts for 40 percent of world rice exports.



