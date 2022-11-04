When Should You Buy Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$31.84 and falling to the lows of US$24.21. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Vista Outdoor's current trading price of US$26.05 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Vista Outdoor’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Vista Outdoor

What Is Vista Outdoor Worth?

Great news for investors – Vista Outdoor is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 3.27x is currently well-below the industry average of 9.85x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Vista Outdoor’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Vista Outdoor look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -14% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Vista Outdoor. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although VSTO is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to VSTO, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VSTO for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Vista Outdoor, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Vista Outdoor (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Vista Outdoor, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Raptors' all-star guard Fred VanVleet listed as out against Atlanta

    TORONTO — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was listed as unavailable for Toronto's game Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet didn't participate in Sunday's practice due to lower back tightness. Nurse said rookie Christian Koloko would be slotted into the starting lineup. VanVleet struggled in Friday's 112-90 loss to Philadelphia, shooting 0-for-11, including eight missed three-pointers. His single point came on a free throw. The 28-year-old, who earned all-star ho

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts. The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto's final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He was injured in the Argos' 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris's year was done. Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner