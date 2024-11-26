Oct 12, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) catches a pass as USC Trojans cornerback Olaijah Griffin (2) defends in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

One of college football's most storied rivalries will kick off in Los Angeles this Saturday when the USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish collide for the 95th time. If you are looking for tickets to one of the weekend's greatest sports spectacles, you have come to the right place.

The Trojans are just 6-5 overall in their first season as members of the Big Ten, putting up a disappointing 4-5 mark in conference play. Truly, their signature win came in Week 1 against the LSU Tigers, who they beat 27-20 in Las Vegas.

The Fighting Irish enter the matchup ranked fifth in the US LBM Coaches Poll thanks to a 10-1 total tally this fall. Their lone loss came in upset fashion at home against the Northern Illinois Huskies in Week 2.

The USC Trojans will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Shop Trojans vs Fighting Irish tickets

How to buy USC vs Notre Dame football tickets

Notre Dame leads the all-time series with a 51-38-5 record dating back to 1926 and is looking to pad its stats this Saturday against an over-matched USC squad. However, as this college football season has shown us, an upset lurks around every corner.

At the time of publication, the cheapest available tickets for the USC Trojans vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish are $95.

Shop USC vs Notre Dame tickets

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to buy USC Trojans vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish football tickets