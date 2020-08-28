When Should You Buy ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)?

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ServiceMaster Global Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in ServiceMaster Global Holdings?

According to my valuation model, ServiceMaster Global Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy ServiceMaster Global Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $48.16, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because ServiceMaster Global Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from ServiceMaster Global Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 93% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for ServiceMaster Global Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SERV’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SERV, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for ServiceMaster Global Holdings you should be mindful of and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

