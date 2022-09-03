Should you buy… the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4?

Martyn Landi
·4 min read
A Galaxy Z Fold4 (Martyn Landi/PA) (PA Wire)
A Galaxy Z Fold4 (Martyn Landi/PA) (PA Wire)

Foldable smartphones are becoming increasingly common thanks to Samsung’s Galaxy Z line-up, with the new Fold4 being the latest device to try to make the argument that the future of phones is foldable.

With refined hardware and software to make the device more appealing both in terms of looks and usability, as well as improved cameras, Samsung is hoping to turn more heads away from traditional flat phones.

But does the Fold4 justify the foldable hype and its price tag of more than £1,500 to buy outright? Here is a closer look at the new smartphone.

– Design

The bigger of Samsung’s two foldable phones, the Fold4 sticks to its now traditional format of a regular smartphone screen on the front of the device but then opens out to reveal a tablet-sized display.

This year though, things have been refined a little more with a new glossy outer frame and hinge, a bit of weight and thickness shaved off, plus a slightly larger front screen.

The latter is important because the cover screen on previous Folds has always been a little too narrow and, as a result, made using it slightly jarring, because it looked and felt different from a normal smartphone experience.

The Fold4 has been updated in a number of ways, including with a larger cover screen. (Martyn Landi/PA) (PA Wire)
The Fold4 has been updated in a number of ways, including with a larger cover screen. (Martyn Landi/PA) (PA Wire)

But now that the cover screen has been pushed out to 6.2-inches it is much more comfortable to look at and use.

This is important because if foldables are to go mainstream, as Samsung would like, they need to still be familiar and comfortable for users coming to the category for the first time.

These changes all add up to the overall improved refinement of the Fold4.

However, this is still a thick smartphone when closed – it is substantially thicker than an iPhone 13 for example – and while slipping into a pocket a little easier this year, it is still a relatively bulky device.

– Experience

Most of the updates and tweaks made to the Fold4 are incremental and designed to refine what is already a premium smartphone experience, but there is one software update that has made a major difference to how the Fold4 can be used as a productivity tool – the new on-screen Taskbar.

This appears when using the large, foldable screen and opening certain apps, with the pinned app icons that sit at the bottom of the home screen jumping into the opened application with you, meaning it is easier to jump between different tasks across apps with a quick tap.

It is a smart update because the Fold screen already lends itself well to productivity tasks because of its existing multi-window support that allows up to three apps to be open on screen at once.

Adding the Taskbar to this is a further productivity boost – one that replicates the experience found on a tablet or PC and brings it to a much smaller and more mobile device and in the process makes the Fold even more appealing to anyone looking for a device to aid their working life.

The other area where there have been notable upgrades is in the rear camera system, which now houses the same set-up as the company’s flagship S22 range, which was released earlier this year.

The result is the best performing camera on a Fold device so far, with enhanced zoom and better quality low-light photos among the highlights.

The Fold4’s software has been updated to make working on the larger screen a better, smoother experience (Martyn Landi/PA) (PA Wire)
The Fold4’s software has been updated to make working on the larger screen a better, smoother experience (Martyn Landi/PA) (PA Wire)

Once again, Samsung’s S Pen stylus is compatible with the Fold, but it does not come with one in the box, meaning you’ll need to own one already from another compatible Samsung device or buy one.

This generation of Fold has once again moved the software forward, making it simple and helpful for all kinds of users.

The hardware is nearly there too – some more advances in technology to eliminate issues such as the crease in the folding main screen – which is still a little off-putting to some newcomers to the form factor.

The only remaining hurdle after that will be to lower the price – it is true that the Fold4 is clearly meant to be a hyper-premium device and is not aimed at the average consumer just yet – but even its price has risen slightly this year, which is jarring given the generally incremental updates on last year.

– Verdict

Samsung’s foldable line-up is getting better every year, and the roadmap to making devices like the Fold4 mainstream can be clearly seen when you observe the updates being made each year.

For those willing and able to jump straight in at the top of the market, the Fold4 is a brilliant device that looks better than it ever has and comes with one of the best productivity experiences on a mobile device thanks to some really smart software tweaks.

But it is expensive, still bulky for those used to flat smartphones, and is not completely refined everywhere.

Each new generation of Samsung foldable makes the case for a foldable-phone future look stronger, and the Fold4 is another vital part of that journey, but that future has not quite arrived yet.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • After whirlwind bye week, Alouettes look to kickstart home stint against Redblacks

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes' bye week was anything but peaceful. The Alouettes (4-6) were destined for a positive break following a 29-28 thriller win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Since then, fullback Christophe Normand was arrested by provincial police for alleged child luring. The Alouettes suspended Normand, then released him on Aug. 30. Alouettes minority owner Gary Stern announced that he was stepping away from day-to-day operations and resigned from his CFL board of governors role.

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Ambrosie says he has received assurances from Alouettes majority ownership about club

    TORONTO — Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he has received assurances from the Montreal Alouettes majority ownership that nothing has changed with the CFL club. Minority owner Gary Stern created a huge stir Monday when he announced he was stepping away from the franchise's day-to-day operations and surrendering his spot on the CFL's board of governors. Stern and partner/father-in-law Sid Spiegel purchased the Alouettes from the CFL in January, 2020, with Spiegel taking a 75 per cent ownership st

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Peters, Schaffer-Baker and Henry named CFL top performers for Week 12

    Toronto defensive back Jamal Peters, Saskatchewan receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker and Calgary receiver Malik Henry have been named the CFL’s top performers for Week 12. Peters recorded a career-high three interceptions, including his first career interception returned for a touchdown, as the Argonauts defeated visiting Hamilton 37-20 on Friday. He accumulated 84 return yards after his picks, highlighted by a 67-yard touchdown return in the fourth quarter that put the Argonauts up 34-19. Peters adde

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa