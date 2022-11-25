You Can Buy Romeo Hunte's Pieces for Less Than $100 USD at Amazon’s The Drop

Amazon's The Drop welcomes Romeo Hunte to its portfolio of on-trend collaborations. The Brooklyn men's and womenswear designer, known for partnerships with Tommy Hilfiger and styling A-list celebrities such as Beyonce, Zendaya, and Selena Gomez, has unveiled a limited-edition capsule range inspired by the artistry of blending tailoring and street style.

Highlights of the collection include an array of cut-out blazer dresses that can be worn as a dress or jacket, oversized cargo pants, desirable bodysuits and a statement stretch leather corset. The nine-piece line delivers an accessible price point, with all garments priced at $100 USD or less. Elsewhere, in line with The Drop's conscious manufacturing ethos, the range will be produced on an on-demand basis for each customer, with sizes ranging from XXS up to 5X.

Regarding the exclusive collaboration, Hunte shared, "I'm very excited to team up with Amazon's The Drop to bring this collection to life. I wanted this collaboration to include products that are luxurious, affordable and desirable my signature street edge. I am so proud of it and can't wait to share it with Amazon's customers."

Peep the campaign lookbook above and head over to the official Amazon's The Drop website to explore the collection.

