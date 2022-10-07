When Should You Buy Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)?

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$36.50 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$20.06. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Rocky Brands' current trading price of US$20.49 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Rocky Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Rocky Brands

What's The Opportunity In Rocky Brands?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.33x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.23x, which means if you buy Rocky Brands today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Rocky Brands should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Rocky Brands’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Rocky Brands look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Rocky Brands, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 1.2% over the next year, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? RCKY’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at RCKY? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RCKY, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've found that Rocky Brands has 4 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Rocky Brands, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

