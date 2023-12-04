Buy and rent 'Killers of the Flower Moon' from Dec 5

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Potential viewers of the Martin Scorsese-directed "Killers of the Flower Moon" have a bit longer to wait to watch the film on Apple TV+, but it will be made available to buy and rent digitally ahead of its streaming service release.



Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'



The first Apple TV+ movie to get a digital release in this way, "Killers of the Flower Moon" will be available for purchase or rental from December 5, the Apple Original Films X account confirmed on Monday. Working with Paramount Home Entertainment, the movie will be sold through a variety of leading digital storefronts.



The digital release is occurring before the Apple Original Films production heads to its home on Apple TV+, making this an opportunity for non-subscribers to watch the epic.



Written by Scorsese and Eric Roth, the 206-minute epic dramatizes the true story of the Native American Osage Nation, and the discovery of oil on their land. Native Americans had to deal with interlopers who manipulated and extorted money from the group before resorting to murder.



The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, with Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion also in the cast.



The general release of the film in theaters resulted in an opening weekend of $23 million in the United States, and a further $21 million abroad. However, the following weekend, the film's sales dropped by 61%.