How to Buy the Reebok DMX Trail Shadow "Green Slate"

Following a collaborative Answer IV, premium sneaker boutique Packer and Reebok join forces on an exclusive colorway of the DMX Trail Shadow.

The technical sneaker dons a two-tone upper, combining a "Pure Grey" base with a dusty teal "Green Slate" shade covering the mudguard and outsole.

The sneaker gets its name from Reebok's Dynamic Motion X technology, also known as Dynamax. DMX Foam offers responsive cushioning designed to deliver focused comfort as well as shock absorption.

Other design details include a rugged outsole, topstitched upper and "DMX Shear" text on the medial midsole.

The Reebok DMX Trail Shadow "Green Slate" is available now exclusively via Packer and carries a $160 USD retail price.

