When Should You Buy Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. (HKG:6198)?

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. (HKG:6198), which is in the infrastructure business, and is based in China, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SEHK, rising to highs of HK$5.74 and falling to the lows of HK$4.10. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Qingdao Port International's current trading price of HK$4.24 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Qingdao Port International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Qingdao Port International?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.58x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 6.29x, which means if you buy Qingdao Port International today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Qingdao Port International should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Qingdao Port International’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Qingdao Port International?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Qingdao Port International’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 6198’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 6198? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 6198, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 6198, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Qingdao Port International. You can find everything you need to know about Qingdao Port International in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Qingdao Port International, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

