How to buy a probate house and cut £54,000 off the price

Probate house purchase illustration

While it might sound a bit ghoulish, you could shave a significant amount off the price of a property by looking out for a probate house.

This is simply a property that’s being sold by a deceased person’s executors as part of the disposal of their estate.

As such, you’ll likely be dealing with people who are chain-free and looking for a quick sale, even if it comes at a lower price. With mortgage rates becoming increasingly expensive, it’s a good time to make savings wherever you can.

However, it’s not without its challenges. Here, Telegraph Money takes a closer look at probate property pros and cons.

Probate properties tend to be cheaper

As executors handling the estate are often motivated to try to sell quickly, this can often lead to more favourable pricing. In some cases, you may be able to snap up a potentially undervalued home.

Chris Hodgkinson from the Home Buyer Bureau, said: “A probate property can offer a more affordable path to home ownership. While there’s no guarantee it will be cheaper, our research shows a home sold in probate tends to be listed for 19pc less than wider market asking prices. That’s a potential saving of more than £54,000 in the current market.”

Clive Read from broker Goldmanread agrees that a probate house is likely to be cheaper. However, he suggests buyers could expect a more modest saving, with this type of property going for around 10pc below the asking price of other similar homes.

He said: “In lots of cases, family members want to get rid of the place, pay the inheritance tax due, and move on with their lives. This is especially the case if extended family is involved.”

If the property is in poor condition, perhaps having been owned by an elderly person who had not been able – or inclined – to modernise their home, this can work to your advantage.

Charlie Wells, managing director of buying agency Prime Purchase, added: “With a probate sale where the house is in poor condition and in need of work, you might find a bargain. Another plus with probate is that these are not discretionary sales, so there is a far greater chance of them going through.”

This is down to the executor or bereaved parties having a motivation to sell – to complete the process and gain closure. In addition, as there is usually no dependent onward purchase, you also avoid a chain.

Buyer beware

While all this may sound appealing, it’s important to know that purchasing a home being sold under probate is often not all plain sailing.

Delays are common

When someone passes away, an executor named in their will is responsible for ensuring the affairs of the deceased are handled in the way they wanted. This individual will usually need to obtain a Grant of Probate from the Probate Registry.

This is the legal paperwork that authorises them to administer the estate, including selling their property. To secure this grant, the death of the original homeowner must be registered, title deeds checked, and any inheritance tax paid.

While the Grant of Probate isn’t needed to start the selling process, the legal commitment of an exchange of contracts cannot take place until it has been issued.

Phillip Stevens, director of Richmond estate agent, Antony Roberts, said: “Be sure to check whether probate has already been granted, and if it hasn’t, check when the application was made. It can take several months to come through.”

The Probate Registry is quoting 16 weeks as the general timescale for grants to be issued.

Delays in granting probate can prolong the house sale – and your purchase. Add in other common delays, such as a dispute in the family, and the process can drag on for months.

Mr Hodgkinson said: “A probate sale can take far longer to complete – sometimes around four to five months longer than a regular sale. If you’re keen to get moving, opting for a probate property purchase probably isn’t the way forward.”

However, if you’ve got time to spare then the delays could work in your favour.

Mr Read said: “As purchasing a probate is renowned for often being a drawn-out process, some buyers will steer clear, meaning there may be less competition for the property.”

Properties may need a lot of repairs

While you may be able to see that a peach bathroom suite or old patterned carpet needs replacing, aged décor could be an indicator of bigger issues that aren’t so clearly visible – and should set the alarm bells ringing.

Lindsey Frith, partner and head of conveyancing at Ramsdens Solicitors, said: “If, say, the previous owner hasn’t been able to get the pointing fixed, roof tiles could have slipped, causing a leak in the loft, or there could be a damp problem.”

With this in mind, it’s vital to have a survey carried out – and, for older, or more dilapidated properties, this means paying extra for a more in-depth building survey.

Kundan Bhaduri, property developer and portfolio landlord at The Kushman Group, said: “Probate properties may require significant repair and renovation due to neglect, or the age of the previous owner. You need to be prepared.”

Watch out for “limited guarantee”

When a property is being sold, the contract will set out that the sale is either “full title guarantee” or “limited title guarantee”.

With a probate sale, it is standard practice that an executor will only provide the latter as, having not owned the property themselves, they are unlikely to have the full knowledge of it from a legal perspective.

This means the person selling won’t be able to guarantee that the property is not subject to any financial charges, or whether there are any other rights or covenants that might affect the property.

Ms Frith said: “As a lot of the answers to questions will simply not be known, there’s a risk vital information may not be revealed during the conveyancing process that could impact upon a decision to buy.”

Put another way, you are not being offered the same reassurance as you would with a “full guarantee”.

Mr Bhaduri said: “You need to be comfortable with this. To be on the safe side, you need to conduct thorough research, enlist the help of professionals familiar with probate sales, and carefully assess the property’s condition and potential costs.”

Probate properties can offer a good deal for buyers, this three-bedroom property in Isleworth, is on the market for offers over £1m - Anthony Roberts

The things you wished you’d known about

One of the key things you need to check before you buy a probate property is how the house and the land its on has been used.

Ms Frith said: “From a conveyancing perspective, a lot of what we do is to ask questions of the seller regarding their use and enjoyment of the property. For example, a neighbour may have been crossing the garden daily to access their own, but only an owner would know this. Continued access by the neighbour could, in some circumstances, become a legal right of way.”

The key is to tread very carefully to avoid aggravating any existing issues.

Lara Murrell, senior associate in the conveyancing team at law firm, Russell Cooke, said: “The executors are unlikely to have full knowledge of the property. As a result, issues such as disputes, notices being received about development at a neighbouring property, or previous subsidence problems may not be known about. You risk inheriting such problems.”

Given the property will be sold “as seen” at exchange, you should, if possible, look to make several visits to the house before going ahead with the purchase.

This will help you establish what maintenance work needs to be carried out. Asking questions about the age of the boiler, whether there is double glazing, and whether new radiators need fitting, can be a useful starting point to help you begin budgeting for costs.

Probate houses are likely to be older and may need redecoration, but some – like this – have the advantage of spacious gardens - Antony Roberts

How to spot a probate property

If you’re on a mission to bag a bargain, there are ways to spot a potential probate house that fits the bill.

James Forrester from estate agent Barrows and Forrester, said: “A quick keyword search should help you identify current listings being sold in probate. There are also a number of specialist companies who will purchase probate properties to provide a quick and certain sale for those involved. They will have a range of stock on their individual books.”

Beyond this, homes that look a little outdated or unkempt could be a good indicator.

Mr Read said: “Look on Rightmove and other platforms for tired properties with out-of-date kitchens and bathrooms. Check for features such as old-fashioned wallpaper. You could also search your local area for abandoned-looking properties.”

A notably lower asking price may be another indication. But if you’re unsure, it’s always worth asking the question when making your first inquiry to the selling agent.

Aside from these options, auctions could also be worth a try.

Mr Wells said: “Quite often probate sales are put up for auction. The advantage here is that at the fall of the hammer, it will be yours.”

But bear in mind the home might be at auction because there is an issue with it. The same old adage applies: proceed with caution at all times.