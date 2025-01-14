How to buy Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams 2025 NFL playoff tickets

Nov 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-881048 ORIG FILE ID: 20241124_gav_sv5_007.jpg

The 2025 NFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is taking shape.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 22-10 on Sunday afternoon behind a strong defensive performance.

Los Angeles defeated Minnesota Vikings 27-9on Monday night setting up a Divisional Round matchup between the Rams and Eagles at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19.

SHOP: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Rams NFL playoff tickets

On the other side of the NFC playoff bracket, the Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders after a buzzer-beating field goal sent Jayden Daniels and Co. past the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Tickets for the Eagles vs. Rams Divisional Round matchup are already on sale.

As of publication, the cheapest available Philadelphia Eagles vs. Rams playoff ticket costs $270.

Shop Eagles vs Rams playoff tickets

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to buy Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams 2025 NFL playoff tickets