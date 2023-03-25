When Should You Buy The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB)?

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the AIM. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Pebble Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Pebble Group?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Pebble Group’s ratio of 25.95x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 21.36x, which means if you buy Pebble Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Pebble Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Pebble Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Pebble Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Pebble Group, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 4.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PEBB’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PEBB? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PEBB, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Pebble Group mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Pebble Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

