If You Buy One Thing from Gap’s Fourth of July Sale, Make It This Moisture-Wicking Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits can often be hit or miss. It’s not easy to find one that fits perfectly, looks right, and is comfortable to be in for a long period of time. If you’ve been having trouble shopping for one that meets all of that criteria, your search might just end here thanks to this under-the-radar find at Gap.

The GapFit Ribbed Jumpsuit is an activewear jumpsuit, so it’s made with a super stretchy, breathable, and moisture-wicking fabric blend. Unlike most jumpsuits made for working out, this one isn’t a form-fitting bodysuit from top to bottom — it flares from the hips down. Thanks to this stylish twist, the jumpsuit can easily be worn as a casual outfit. It features a built-in bra, racerback straps, and a scoop neckline. The ribbed jumpsuit comes in black and is available in sizes XS to XXL, as well as petite and tall options.

The GapFit Ribbed Jumpsuit usually retails for $75, but you can snag it on sale for just $47 (with the code TREAT at checkout) during Gap’s sitewide Fourth of July sale. The sale ends Sunday, July 5.

I purchased the jumpsuit last month and can confidently say it’s the best thing I’ve bought for my summer wardrobe by far. It’s extremely versatile — despite being categorized as activewear, it’s perfect to wear to brunch or while running errands. In fact, the ribbed material is so soft and buttery that it’s very comfortable to just lounge in. It does have a compression fit, so it’s a little tight, but in a flattering and non-restrictive way.

I’m not the only one who has good things to say — one shopper wrote that it “fits to perfection. The fabric is beautiful… [and] amazing for hiding lumps and bumps. This jumpsuit could be worn casually or my preference, dressed up with a cute pair of heels and a little bling. Love it!”

Whether you’re doing yoga, going grocery shopping, or seeing friends, the GapFit Ribbed Jumpsuit will be your go-to this summer. Below, check out more majorly discounted jumpsuits, and shop the entire Gap sale here.

