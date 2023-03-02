Should You Buy Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Old Point Financial's shares on or after the 7th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.52 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Old Point Financial has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $28.33. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Old Point Financial paying out a modest 29% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Old Point Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 26% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Old Point Financial has delivered 10% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Old Point Financial an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Old Point Financial more closely.

