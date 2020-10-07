When Should You Buy NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)?

Let's talk about the popular NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). The company's shares saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on NVR’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in NVR?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 27%, trading at US$4,145 compared to my intrinsic value of $3271.64. This means that the opportunity to buy NVR at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since NVR’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will NVR generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. NVR's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 42%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in NVR’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe NVR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NVR for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for NVR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for NVR and we think they deserve your attention.

