Buy Now Pay Later Market: E-commerce Companies and Smart Phones Manufacturers are Poised to Rip the Most out of the Market

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global buy now pay later market was valued at US$ 5.01 billion in 2021, and the market size is estimated to reach US$ 25.26 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 26% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

Westford, USA, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for buy now pay later market is on the rise. With more people wanting to avoid the hassle of dealing with bills and debt, these products are becoming increasingly popular across the globe. There are a number of benefits to using buy now pay later products, including being able to avoid interest charges on credit cards and getting money sooner rather than later.

There are a number of different buy now pay later products available on the market. Some allow customers to purchase items and pay for them over time, while others require customers to make small payments each month. Whatever the type of product, there are several reasons why it could be a good choice for someone looking to save money.

A recent study by SkyQuest and data obtained from World Bank found that buy now pay later market grew from 0.2 percent of total e-commerce sales in 2014 to 3.1 percent of total e-commerce sales in 2021 This suggests that there is a growing trend of consumers wanting to take advantage of deferred payments. This could be due to several reasons, including changes in consumer behavior and the growth of e-commerce platforms. For example, many people are now shopping online instead of in physical stores, which means they are more likely to make purchases using BNPL products.

On the other hand, BNPY can be beneficial for retailers. It allows them to promote and sell items that might not be appealing to buyers who are looking for an outright purchase. For example, if an item is on sale but requires a down payment, BNPY could be a good option for buyers.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/buy-now-pay-later-market

62% Consumers are Opting for Buy Now Pay Later to Save Money, Says SkyQuest Recent Survey

Recently, there has been a surge in the popularity of buy now pay later market. BNPL schemes allow people to defer payment for goods and services until a later date. The main reasons people use BNTL schemes are to save money and to delay commitments. As per SkyQuest’s recent survey on Buy Now Pay Later market found that out 10,000 participants, almost 64% of respondents said that they use BNTL schemes because they want to save money, while nearly 32% use it to delay commitments. A further 33% say that BNTL is sometimes useful when they need the product but do not have the money right then to pay for it.

Interestingly, there are varied reasons why people choose to use BNTL schemes depending on where they are in the world. Across all regions studied, those in North America were most likely to report using BNTL for financial reasons (72%), while those in Asia Pacific were least likely to do so (30%).

Interestingly, there is growing awareness of the benefits of BNTL schemes across different socio-economic groups. Financial motivations remain the main reason cited by those from higher socio-economic groups.

India has Untapped Revenue Potential of 94 billion in Digital Lending and Buy Now Pay Later Market by 2028

Indians are notoriously latecomers in this regard. Going by 2021 data, India accounted for just 4.8% of all online shoppers in the world and is expected to reach 10.7% by 2024. With 46% of them belonging to the 18-35 age bracket, we can rest assured that there is an untapped revenue potential. As per recent findings and analysis of India buy now pay later market, the country is expected to witness the fastest growth of over 90% growth with each passing year. In fact, the country digital lending and BNPL market is expected to surpass the market value of over 6.91 billion by the end of 2022.

Buy now, pay later market has become increasingly popular in India in recent years. These services allow customers to purchase items now and pay for them later, either in installments or in one lump sum. BNPL providers typically partner with merchants to offer their services at checkout.

Recent data suggests that BNPL use is on the rise in India. A 2021 report from SkyQuest found that 48% of Indian consumers had used BNPL services in the past 12 months, up from 20% in 2018. This growth is largely driven by younger consumers: the report also found that 60% of BNPL users in India are aged 18-34.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/buy-now-pay-later-market

The popularity of buy now pay later market in India can be attributed to a number of factors. One is the growing availability of such services: as of 2022, there were at least 16 BNPL providers operating in the country, up from just two in 2016. Another is the country's burgeoning e-commerce sector: according to SkyQuest Technology consulting, online retail sales in India are expected to grow from $30 billion in 2017 to $200 billion by 2026. This growth is creating new opportunities for BNPL providers to partnering with merchants.

The Indian appetite for buying stuff on credit is insatiable. And, right now, there's nothing standing in the way of consumers satisfying their hunger for purchases.

No matter what the financial headwinds may be, it seems that Indian consumers will always find a way to buy what they want. Whether it's through traditional loans, credit cards, or newer "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) platforms, Indians always seem to find a way to keep buying.

This is good news for merchants and businesses who rely on consumer spending to drive their growth. As long as Indian consumers keep buying, businesses will continue to thrive.

SkyQuest has done a detailed analysis of the India and other leading countries in global buy now pay later market. The report provide understanding about the current active players in the market, their market share, business model, consumers behavior, their buying decision, and impact of e-commerce on growth of BNPL. Apart from this, the report provides in-depth market analysis based on challenges, threat, and opportunities in the market.

Recent Development on Global Buy Now Pay Later Market

  • In July 2022, Zip and Sezzle cancel proposed merger

  • In July 2022, Samsung entered into buy now pay later for its flagship offerings

  • In July 2022, LazyPay stopped operation of its UPI based BNPL services on account of growing concerns over PPI

  • In June 2022, Apple announced to enter into buy now pay later market and start lending

  • In April 2022, Payroc Acquired Worldnet, a payments platform provider

  • In January 2022, Payroc Acquired East Commerce

  • In July 2021, Klarna acquired Stocard

  • In July 2021, Bharpe entered into India buy now pay later market in the name of PostPe

  • In July 2021, PayPal Entered into Australia BNPL market

SkyQuest has published a report on buy now pay later market that covers over 100 recent developments and its impact on the market and existing players. The report also provides deep analysis about new entrants and their business models with comparative analysis. This analysis can provide a market participant an edge over understanding the market opportunities over other market players.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/buy-now-pay-later-market

Key Players in Global Buy Now Pay Later Market

  • Affirm Holdings Inc. (US)

  • Paypal (US)

  • Klarna Bank AB (publ) (Sweden)

  • Laybuy Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand)

  • Perpay Inc. (Philadelphia)

  • Quadpay (US)

  • Sezzle (US)

  • Payl8r (UK)

  • Splitit (US)

  • Billie (Germany)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Business Spend Software Market

Global Workforce Analytics Market

Global Aircraft Flight Control System Market

Global Cloud System Management Software Market

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Allegations of Oilers owner Daryl Katz paying underage ballerina for sex dropped

    Allegations that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid an underage ballerina for sex have been dropped from a U.S. civil suit.

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep can't say which of her National Bank Open titles means the most to her, but she knows she'll never forget her third. Halep beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. The Romanian also won the title in Montreal in 2016 and 2018 when the tournament was called the Rogers Cup. "It's tough to compare. I'm a different person. I've changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same," said the 30-year-old Halep with the Natio

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up