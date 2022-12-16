Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts by Spend Category (Clothing & Footwear, Furniture, Travel & Accommodation, Sports & Entertainment) and By Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2026

Summary The BNPL market size was valued at US$141. 8 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 33. 3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The BNPL market report provides an executive-level overview of the BNPL market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global BNPL market by spend category and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Key Highlights
The global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market size was valued at US$141.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.3% during 2021-2026. Online payments are rapidly growing as more consumers are taking advantage of online shopping favoring growth. BNPL over the last couple of years has gained popularity as an alternative credit option, a trend expected to continue during the forecast period. The payment method has emerged as a popular choice with GenZ and Millennials.

Scope
- This report provides overview and service addressable market for BNPL market
- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.
- It includes global market forecasts for the BNPL Market and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends.
- It contains details of M&A deals in the BNPL space, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of BNPL industry.
- The detailed value chain consists of four layers: Lending layer, Open Banking layer, Security Provider layer, and Credit Bureaus layer.

Reasons to Buy
- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global BNPL market spend category, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.
- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in BNPL markets.
- The report highlights key spend category segments (furniture, electrical goods & home appliances, clothing & footwear, sports & fitness equipment, travel & accommodation, media & entertainment health & beauty, food & drink, and others)
- With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.
- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in BNPL markets.
- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help BFSI stakeholders, service providers, and other BNPL players succeed in growing the BNPL market globally.
