How to buy No. 25 Iowa vs. Iowa State college football tickets

Nov 18, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) reacts with wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Is there anything better than a college football rivalry game?

The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off a traditionally dominant defensive display coupled with a very uncommon offensive explosion against Illinois State in a 40-0 win.

The Iowa State Cyclones showed some defense of their own in Week 1, defeating North Dakota 21-3.

With an early win under each of their belts, this week's rivalry game will surely prove as fiery as always. Limited tickets still remain for Saturday's game between Iowa and Iowa State.

At the time of publication, the cheapest available Iowa vs. Iowa State tickets would cost you $120.

When: Saturday, Sept 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Tickets: $120 on StubHub

