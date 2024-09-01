How to buy No. 25 Iowa vs. Iowa State college football tickets
Is there anything better than a college football rivalry game?
The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off a traditionally dominant defensive display coupled with a very uncommon offensive explosion against Illinois State in a 40-0 win.
The Iowa State Cyclones showed some defense of their own in Week 1, defeating North Dakota 21-3.
With an early win under each of their belts, this week's rivalry game will surely prove as fiery as always. Limited tickets still remain for Saturday's game between Iowa and Iowa State.
Shop Iowa vs. Iowa State football tickets
How to buy Iowa State vs. Iowa football tickets
At the time of publication, the cheapest available Iowa vs. Iowa State tickets would cost you $120.
When: Saturday, Sept 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Iowa City, Iowa
Tickets: $120 on StubHub
Shop Iowa vs. Iowa State tickets at StubHub
This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to buy No. 25 Iowa vs. Iowa State college football tickets