Buy-to-let Britain is dying – here’s where to invest instead

Barbados - Monika Szewczyk/Moni Photography

Like many people looking for a rock solid sort of investment, Richard White and his wife Laure Isphording bought themselves a buy-to-let flat in east London in 2012.

But by 2018 what they thought would be a straightforward way to bolster their finances was rapidly losing its shine. “We could see the various tax changes down the line,” White says. “We said to ourselves: let's get ahead of the curve.”

Their solution was a creative one. They decided to make the warehouse flat in Hackney their main home, sell their house in nearby De Beauvoir Town, and re-invest the capital. Disillusioned with encroaching red tape in Britain's buy-to-let market, they looked further afield for their next investment – all the way to Barbados.

Today, their three-bedroom villa is earning them a respectable annual yield of 5pc, they can take free holidays when it is empty, and over the past five years they have seen capital growth on their initial investment of around 40pc.

These are the kind of figures which British property investors can only dream of. Over the past few years, tax loopholes have been closed and buying costs increased. Renters’ protection against eviction is expected to be strengthened via upcoming rule changes and there is a plethora of new regulations to comply with. Yields are being cut back to the bone and many landlords are voting with their feet and leaving the sector altogether.

According to the Essential Information Group, which monitors property auctions around the country, the number of homes going under the hammer increased by 44pc in the year to March. It attributes this uptick largely to landlords selling off properties because they are struggling to break even and, with the property market now stagnating, they cannot even comfort themselves with the promise of capital growth.

At the same time, estate agent comparison site GetAgent.co.uk reports that searches for overseas property have increased; searches for “holiday homes abroad” rose 156pc in the year to January.

Isphording, an interior designer and White, who worked in sales for an international news agency but recently quit to help his partner grow the business, chose the location of their overseas investment for sentimental reasons. They had their first holiday together on the Caribbean island, loved it, and have returned regularly ever since.

During a holiday in 2018, they decided to view some properties, justifying the expense to themselves with the hope that by letting their second home for part of the year they might be able to offset some of the cost.

They were impressed enough by the under-construction Westmoreland Hills development, on the island’s west coast, to put down a $10,000 (£8,000) holding deposit on a three-bedroom, $600,000 villa.

Westmoreland Hills - Monika Szewczyk/Moni Photography

Barbados is friendly to overseas buyers. White, 49, and Isphording, 52, hired a local lawyer to take care of the paperwork, and paid for the property in five tranches, handing over the final instalment in March 2020 when the villa was completed.

The timing was not auspicious because the villa’s handover coincided with the start of the UK’s first national lockdown, and the pandemic played havoc with the Barbadian tourist industry. “Over the first couple of years we had to be a bit nimble,” White recalls.

What this meant was renting the villa to long-staying digital nomads at slightly lower nightly rates than the couple had expected.

Nonetheless the nomads covered their monthly costs of around $3,000, including service charges, insurance, pool maintenance, housekeeping, and utilities.

Over the past year, tourism has resumed, demand has been strong, and the villa rents for $450 a night in the low season, $650 a night in the high season and $950 a night around Christmas.

Westmoreland Hills - Monika Szewczyk/Moni Photography

“From October to April we were pretty much fully booked,” White says. He expects to earn a yield of around 5pc on the villa this year. It is rented out with a local agent, One Caribbean Estates, so leg work is minimal.

“It has actually been a pretty good investment,” he adds. “It is now worth about 40pc more than we paid for it.”

Owning the villa also gives the couple the freedom to spend more time in Barbados. White is already planning a two-week family celebration for his fiftieth birthday in October. “If we had to rent a villa it would cost about $10,000,” he says.

Carl Wilday, 57, and his wife Cindy, 56, have also recently embarked on an overseas property investment.

With money to invest after Wilday sold his taxi company in 2020, his wife suggested they buy themselves a holiday home in their favourite vacation spot – Dubai. Wilday came around to the idea and in November 2021, they reserved a three-bedroom apartment on the fortieth floor of a tower block at Dubai Marina.

The apartment cost more than four million UAE dirham (£900,000) and it was completed in December 2022. The buying process was simple, Wilday says, and Dubai has no restrictions on foreign buyers purchasing new or resale apartments.

Initially the couple, who live in Shrewsbury and also own a portfolio of British properties, saw the purchase as a bit of a treat. But while researching Dubai’s property market, Wilday became convinced that a new business opportunity beckoned. Last year, he teamed up with the estate agent who sold him the flat to set up a new agency aimed at UK-based property investors.

Dubai Marina - Alamy

When in Dubai, Wilday has been using the apartment as a base but he is now in the process of buying a smaller, one-bedroom apartment closer to the office. When the purchase is complete, he will begin renting out the Dubai Marina flat. “I could use it for short-term lets but I am so busy that my thinking is to make it a long-term rental,” he says. “It will be less work, and in Dubai it is quite common to pay a year’s rent upfront.”

He estimates the apartment will rent for close to £90,000 per year meaning that, once costs and service charges are taken into account, he will earn a 9pc yield. Meanwhile, Wilday is also in the process of buying a two-bedroom apartment at The Palm Jumeirah, an archipelago of artificial islands on the Persian Gulf, full of luxury homes, hotels, beach clubs, and restaurants.

He hopes the luxury property will appeal to wealthy tourists. He will rent it out through the development’s official pool of residences and anticipates a net return on investment of around 14pc.

Capital growth is the other issue investors care about, and Dubai’s market is as scorching as its climate. Prime prices jumped some 50pc in 2022, according to estate agents Knight Frank, and it expects another 13.5pc price uplift this year. Savills, another agency, is forecasting a more conservative growth pattern of 6-8pc per this year. This represents the firm’s joint highest forecast for any global city this year.

If a Dubai investment appeals, Wilday's advice is to pick an upscale location – like the Palm or Dubai Marina – and a home on a development with good amenities. His other tip is to research the track record of developers. “Not all are equal, and you don’t want to end up with lots of problems with snagging,” he adds.

For buyers looking for solid returns and capital growth plus low entry costs, Louise Reynolds, director of Property Venture, which helps buyers invest in property across continental Europe, suggests Poland – specifically Krakow.

A one-bedroom apartment in the city centre would cost around £130,000 to £150,000, and would have great potential for short lets. “Lots of people go there for weekend breaks,” she says. She estimates buyers could expect to earn a gross yield of 7-9pc. Net yields, less running costs, would, of course be less.

A complication with investing in Polish real estate is that it is really only an option for cash buyers. “Cash is king in Poland, particularly since we left the EU,” Reynolds adds. “It is very, very difficult for a Brit to get a mortgage in Poland.”

Wherever they invest, British buyers will need to get their heads around the local tax system, since rental incomes tend to be taxed locally. But Poland is one of the countries which has “double taxation” treaty with the UK. It means any tax paid there can be offset against tax payments back home.

Reynolds practices what she preaches. She bought a one bedroom rental in the city back in 2007 for £56,000. Today it is worth around £120,000 to £130,000. “It is steady, sustainable growth,” she says. “And Krakow is a good choice for short lets because it is a city and so there is demand all year around.”

