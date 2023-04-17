How to buy the right laptop for you at the best price

Know what you need

“The first question we’d ask is: ‘What are you going to be using it for?’” John Webster, the managing director of Digital Doctors in Brighton, says. “That is ultimately what guides us in terms of recommending what a person wants to buy.”

Webster says there are three main categories – general family use, professional use and gaming. For a family device, a Chromebook may suffice – and with models below £300, these will usually cost less than a Windows laptop. “The Chromebook is a very distinct environment. Many schools use Google Classroom, and it just locks into that. It’s a straightforward, simplified way of doing things.”

For professional use, Webster says, “we will be steering them towards Windows computers with an Intel-based central processing unit (CPU).” Broadly speaking, an Intel Core i5 CPU is a minimum, with i7 as a better (though more expensive) option, as it gives “longevity and the best value for money”. If the device may be used for gaming, though, Webster says: “Look at laptops that have dedicated graphics cards.”

Don’t underestimate your needs

Nick Dutch, a director of the Real Computer Shop, based in Sheffield and Matlock, says it can be a mistake to “buy a really cheap laptop, with an entry-level Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB hard drive. But people buy one thinking they’ll be able to use Spotify or to go on the internet, and it’s just not designed for that. It’s designed for very, very light use.”

George Cook, the chief executive of Computers 4 Charity, agrees: “Make sure it’s got enough RAM – don’t think you can run Windows 10 with 4GB of RAM. You could accept an i3 processor for extremely light use; i5 is middling; i7 and above are really good – and they will run Windows 11.”

To avoid a false economy and a lot of frustration, Dutch recommends looking for models that have Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 3, a minimum 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB hard drive. And a solid-state drive (SSD) as opposed to a hard disk drive (HDD) will increase the speed – although it is more costly.

Set a budget

When it comes to buying a new laptop, “£500-£600 will get you something that will give you good performance today, and also a bit of headroom so that you’ve got future capability when the next operating system comes out, or as software develops,” Webster says. “With something suitable for a gamer, you’re looking at about £700-plus. And about £300 will get you a real entry-level kind of machine.”

As an example, the Real Computer Shop has a starter laptop with Intel i3, 11th gen processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB solid-state hard drive and 16in screen for £349.

Keep credit costs low

If you intend to spread the cost of your laptop through credit, make sure you get the lowest interest rate available – preferably interest-free. At the time of writing, Currys, for example, offered interest-free credit over 24 months on certain products but also had a flexible credit option with a far less attractive 24.9% APR (rising to 29.9% for products bought after the end of April).

Compare and contrast

It goes without saying that before you take the plunge you need to do your research. Read about the models you are interested in: the Guardian regularly publishes reviews, or you can consult laptop best buy guides, such as the one produced by the consumer group Which?.

One way to save money is to look out for ‘open box’ items being sold at reduced prices

Once you have decided on the model you want to buy, start to compare the price across large high street chains such as Currys and John Lewis as well as online stores and local independents. At this point, consider how important things such as a longer guarantee or IT support in a store are to you.

One way to save money is to look out for “open box” items being sold at reduced prices. These products have been returned by a customer, which means the device is now open box, and the manufacturer will sell it on at a discount. Experts say they can be up to 15% cheaper than the brand-new one.

Get set up

You can buy a laptop and set it up yourself but if this feels daunting and you want your new computer to be ready to use as soon as you get home, you can pay extra to have all the necessary elements installed. John Lewis charges £45 for a basic setup – including two user accounts, activating inbuilt anti-virus software, and a 15-minute demo – or £80 for an advanced setup, including data transfer from another device and setting up Microsoft Office (which you buy separately). The Real Computer Shop charges £60 for a similar service, including installation of Avast anti-virus, which costs about £40 alone.

Buy refurbished

Independent shops often have reconditioned models for sale, while on eBay’s certified refurbished hub, you can find a range of devices that have been professionally reconditioned. And Back Market, a French company that now operates in countries all over the world, also sells refurbished products that have been checked, cleaned, tested and, where necessary, repaired “by certified professionals”. Back Market says a refurbished tech device can cost up to 70% less than a new model. At the time of writing, a refurbished 2020 MacBook Pro (8GB, 256GB SSD) in “fair” condition was on the site priced at £851.49, compared with £1,199 on the Currys website for an almost identical – but new – model.

“A lower budget doesn’t have to mean lower quality features or functionality. Refurbished laptops offer up to 40% off compared with new, with great specs,” Mark Monte-Colombo, the head of refurbished at eBay, says. “When they’re buying refurbished, shoppers should check to ensure the products are from reputable sellers. On eBay, we have products that have been expertly restored by either the brand themselves, including Apple and Samsung, or qualified sellers, and vetted to work like new.”

Check the device is working well as soon as you receive it – and pay particular attention to things such as the battery health, screen, camera and audio. Back Market offers a one-year warranty, and eBay a one-year seller’s guarantee – and, Cook says, that’s a minimum requirement. “There are loads of refurbishers out there who offer one year’s full warranty. You should not accept any less.”

Give something back

Computers 4 Charity has an online charity shop selling refurbished laptops and desktop computers. “By selling refurbished laptops to people who support our cause, we can give away a proportion of machines free of charge to those who are most desperately in need, including women’s refuges, unemployed veterans and homeless charities,” Cook says.

The charity receives used machines from companies that can no longer use them, and these are refurbished in the workshop; then some are sold to individuals or organisations, and others donated to charities.

“One advantage, I think, of buying refurbished over new is that these have been thoroughly tried and tested,” Cook says. “With new [computers], every manufacturer accepts a percentage of about 3% to 5% that are dead on arrival and just won’t work. With refurbished, we have a 99%-plus works-on-arrival percentage, which is better than new.”

Upgrade your existing laptop

Before you jump into buying a new one, find out if upgrading your existing machine is a viable option. In some cases it’s not, Webster says: “If it’s running slow and taking a long time to boot up, then the first question is, what CPU do you have? Because that bit can’t be upgraded – it’s just not economical.”

But if it’s the hard drive causing the problem, for example, that might be repairable. “Someone came in with a laptop I sold five years ago and it had a spinning hard disk, so today we’re putting in a solid-state hard drive. It will make it quicker, more usable, more responsive – that’s a really good upgrade. And that starts at about £99,” Dutch says. “And if someone has cracked a screen, you can replace it from about £109.”