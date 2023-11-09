Should You Buy KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase KLA's shares before the 14th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.45 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$5.80 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, KLA has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current stock price of $511.16. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether KLA's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. KLA paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 23% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see KLA's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 35% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, KLA looks like a promising growth company.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. KLA has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy KLA for the upcoming dividend? We love that KLA is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - KLA has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

