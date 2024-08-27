How to buy Kansas Jayhawks vs. Lindenwood Lions tickets

Dec 26, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold looks on during the first quarter against the UNLV Rebels in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-715777 ORIG FILE ID: 20231226_pjc_su5_815.JPG

The Kansas Jayhawks kick off their 2024 campaign on Thursday against the visiting Lindenwood Lions, and if you are looking to get in on the live action, you have come to the right place.

Kansas is coming off a modest 9-4 campaign last fall with a mediocre 5-4 record against Big 12 competition. Lindenwood, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back from a 3-7 overall tally in 2023 which included a 1-5 mark in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Kansas Jayhawks will host Lindenwood Lions on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. ET.

The college football season is finally here and what better way to start the fall than by being there live for the gridiron action? The Jayhawks will likely be fine-tuning their approach against the FCS opponent but one cannot discount the potential for an upset early in the season.

College football fans have seen it happen before and it can always happen again, so here is how to find a seat for Thursday's game.

At the time of publication, the cheapest available tickets for the Kansas Jayhawks vs Lindenwood Lions are $46.

