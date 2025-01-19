Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

For the seventh consecuctive season, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 23-12 on Saturday in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

Travis Kelce did was Travis Kelce does, leading the team with seven catches for 117 yards and the only receiving touchdown of the game.

Kansas City will host the winner of Sunday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens. AFC Championship Game tickets are already on sale.

The AFC Championship Game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, Jan. 26 at either 3 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. ET.

At the time of publication, the cheapest available AFC Championship Game tickets cost $351.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to buy Kansas City Chiefs 2025 AFC Championship Game tickets