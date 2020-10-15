If you buy just one thing today, make it this cheap-but-great air fryer

Prime Day ended yesterday but there are still a couple of deals you can get your hands on. This

6-quart Bella Pro Air Fryer

is currently on sale at Best Buy for just $50 — down $50 from its original price of $100. This is one of the last remaining Prime Day air fryer deals available, so if you missed your chance to snag one during the event, shop this deal quickly now. You never know when this product will run out of stock.



The 6-quart Bella Pro Air Fryer allows you to prepare up to five pounds of food at a time, enough to feed an entire family and more. This air fryer also uses high-performance Circular Heat technology so anything you toss in this fryer comes out evenly cooked, crisp, and faster than traditional frying methods. You can also do more with this machine than its name implies. Roast, bake, broil, and even reheat with this cooking appliance. It’s also healthier to go with this air fryer since all its cooking functions require little to no oil. Now you can have all the fried chicken, donuts, or french fries you want.

The Bella Pro Air Fryer also comes with a digital touch screen. Control or adjust temperatures, cooking times, and choose any of the cooking presets you require with the touch of a button. The crisping tray and pan are dishwasher safe as well, reducing your workload when cooking Friday night dinners. There’s also integrated safety measures — your air fryer automatically turns off after 60 minutes if it’s not in use. No need to stress if you’re in a rush and can’t remember if you turned your new kitchen appliance off. You’ll even love its sleek, compact, and monotone design. This air fryer will blend into your kitchen space with ease.

With advanced heating technology, added safety measures, and easy cleaning, the Bella Pro Air Fryer is one of the best, most affordable air fryers on the market currently. Buy it now and make holiday cooking a more stress-free and enjoyable experience for you this year. This deal won’t last long, so act on it now!





