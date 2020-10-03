Should You Buy Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. You can purchase shares before the 8th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 23rd of October.

Johnson Outdoors's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.68 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Johnson Outdoors has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current share price of $86.18. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Johnson Outdoors paid out just 16% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 16% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Johnson Outdoors's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Johnson Outdoors's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 36% per annum for the past five years. Johnson Outdoors earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past seven years, Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend at approximately 16% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Johnson Outdoors? Johnson Outdoors has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Johnson Outdoors looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

