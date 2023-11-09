Should You Buy InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase InPlay Oil's shares on or after the 14th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.015 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$0.18 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that InPlay Oil has a trailing yield of 7.4% on the current share price of CA$2.44. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. InPlay Oil is paying out just 21% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (62%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see InPlay Oil has grown its earnings rapidly, up 45% a year for the past five years.

Given that InPlay Oil has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Has InPlay Oil got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, InPlay Oil paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while InPlay Oil looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for InPlay Oil that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

