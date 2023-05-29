When Should You Buy Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$123 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$104. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hyatt Hotels' current trading price of US$110 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hyatt Hotels’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Hyatt Hotels?

According to my valuation model, Hyatt Hotels seems to be fairly priced at around 2.8% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Hyatt Hotels today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $113.36, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Hyatt Hotels’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Hyatt Hotels look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Hyatt Hotels, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, H appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on H for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on H should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Hyatt Hotels, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

